Transcript for Young student calls 911 to report allegedly ‘drunk’ school bus driver

driver in Washington state is charged with DUI. And the boy who called 911 right after he got off the bus. What he said. Here's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, a young boy fearing for his safety, calling the cops on his own school bus driver. The bus driver, Catherine, she was drunk, because she passed three red lights and she got on the side road. Reporter: The boy calling 911 as soon as he got to his home in Washington state. She's wobbling and then her eyes, you can tell she was drunk. Did she smell of alcohol? Her breath sort of smelled like alcohol. Reporter: Police used the boy's description to locate the bus driver 48-year-old Catherine Maccarone. She had just completed what they say were two afternoon bus routes with about 90 children onboard. In a statement, police saying those officers "Smelled an obvious odor of intoxicants coming from Maccarone." David, that driver was arrested and charged with DUI and two counts of reckless endangerment. The district telling us she has

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.