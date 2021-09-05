Transcript for Young woman allegedly killed by well-known boxer in Puerto Rico

To Puerto Rico, and the horrific killing of a young pregnant woman. Saying she died at the hands of her lover, a well-known boxer. The alleged crime part of a growing epidemic of violence against women in Puerto Rico. Here's janai Norman. Reporter: Tonight, demands for justice growing louder in the murder of keishla Rodriguez. The pregnant 27-year-old allegedly murdered by her lover, Puerto rican olympic boxer Felix verdejo-sanchez. Rodriguez was first reported missing April 29th, after she didn't show up for work. Days later, search teams recovering her body from the San Jose lagoon. Charging documents stating that Rodriguez was killed after telling Verdejo, who is married, that she was pregnant with his child. Adding that on April 29th, Verdejo allegedly punched Rodriguez in the face, injected her with substances using a syringe, and then restrained her arms and feet with wire. Her body was then tossed off the side of a bridge. Verdejo then shooting her with a pistol. Verdejo and another man, Luis Antonio cadiz-martinez, have been indicted on federal charges of carjacking and kidnapping resulting in the death of Rodriguez and killing her unborn child. Reporter: Rodriguez was laid to rest Saturday. Her death sharpening demands to stop femicides in Puerto Rico. According to Puerto Rico's gender equality observatory, in 2020 a reported 60 women were killed across the island. The alarming rise prompting the declaration of a state of emergency by the governor and months later, after Rodriguez's death, $7 million in funds was released to fight gender-based violence. There's a lack of political and public policy engagement on the issue. That it pushed us back to taking the streets and protesting. Reporter: Tonight, Verdejo is still in custody, and is

