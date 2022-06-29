Zelenskyy to Muir: Ukraine wasn't certain about scale of invasion before war

In an exclusive interview with David Muir, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said officials weren't certain about the scale of a potential Russian invasion before the attacks began.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live