Zelenskyy pleads allies to speed up aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. and Western allies as Russian forces prepare for a new push.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live