Transcript for What Would You Do: Blonde woman and black man steal money from deli tip jar

Stealing from the tip jar -- we see it all over the news. A 18-year-old passenger. Steal a night's worth of tip money. $100. $40. Tip jar thieves come in all shapes and sizes. Including this woman, who grabbed attention along with cash. There's a moment of hesitation, and then she swipes the cash and makings a run for it. And it was just five bucks. Today we set up our hidden cameras at this deli. Could I get a Turkey and cheese sandwich to go? You got it. How much is it? It's $6.50. We got three actors, taking turns, stealing these deli workers hard-earned tips. It's so nice people leave all this money in here. If you witnessed someone with their hand caught in the tip jar, what would you do? Hi. Hi. How are you doing? Uh, good. Can I have a Turkey and cheese sandwich? Sure. Thanks. This man tunes right in as she starts grabbing cash. He continues to watch as she stuffs it in her pockets. And then pays for her sandwich with the money she just swiped. $6.50. Oh. Perfect! Here you go. Thank you very much. But he stays silent as Sarah walks out the door. That lady, don't let her come back. Why? She just paid you from the tip jar. What happened? Every time, like, you guys had your back turned, she would like take a dollar. The $7 she just gave you, she took from the tip jar. Why didn't you say anything? I didn't want to be in a position where it's my word against hers. Time to introduce ourselves. How you doing buddy? How you doing, boss? I'm good, I'm John Quinones. This is "What would you do?". Oh, awesome. What'd she do? She took tip jar money. You didn't stop her. No, I did not. I felt like that wasn't my place. I handled it the way that I thought was right. We're rolling again -- more customers enter the deli and notice our beautiful bandit in action. He told us he was going to say something if Sarah ran out with the cash, but when she lingered, he left without speaking up. Take some more. He doesn't want to look. Oh, there he goes. The old side glance. She's taking all of it. This time, Sarah doesn't even stick around for her order. You know what? Just never mind, uh, just cancel my order. You don't want the sandwich? No, thank you. She successfully dashes out the door with the dough. Was it just me, or did she steal about 8 bucks out of that jar? What happened? She kept taking dollars out of that jar. She kept stuffing it in her pocket. She's standing here. I'm watching her, like Man. Are you sure? Swear to god, dude. Do your cameras work? Time to tell him they sure do and we caught all the action. What happened here, man? You gave her a death stare. But you didn't say anything to her. I didn't know what shwas doing honestly. I don't know if she put a big bill in there and she was taking change out, and I was kind of waiting to see if she was gonna get her sandwich or then when she walked out. I was like that was a pretty interesting hustle. I mean, if she is stealing somebody's tips, isn't it on her anyway? Her karmic debt has to be repaid, not mine. As we start again, we're wondering if anyone will step up and confront our eye-catching criminal. Are you taking money out of there? Just a couple bucks. He confronts her right away. That's not your money. And even makes a kind offer. If you need money, I'll lend you some money. Don't take that money. That's stealing. It's just a couple bucks. What did you do to deserve one penny of that? Who made you the tip police? I'm not the police. I'm just a fair and honest person. If you want to apologize to them and put the money back, it's over. If you don't, I'll call the police right now, because I saw it. Before he sounds the alarm, let's say hello. Hi, sir. You don't have to call the cops. It's "What would you do?." Oh, god! "What would you do?." No second thought about blowing the whistle? I think it was the right thing to do. The fact that she's an attractive young woman, did that play into anything? No. Wrong is wrong. On that note, we decide to switch things up. And bring in a new actor. It's jamad's turn to steal some tips. How's it going, man? Um, can I get a Turkey, lettuce, and cheese? Mm-hmm. Thank you. You got it. This woman notices our crook stealing the cash right away. But she keeps to herself. And she continues to watch as our burglar takes his sandwich along with the extra cash right out the door. Hi. Just this? That kid just robbed you. But she gives her witness account to our cashier. While you guys were there, he was taking money out of the tip jar. I didn't say anything to him because I didn't know if he has a weapon on him or anything. I'm not taking that chance. Who knows what else he's capable of? Time to let her know he's really an actor. Hi, I'm John Quinones. Oh. Hi. This is "What would you do?." Oh, my gosh! Oh my gosh. What were you thinking? Like, how could somebody do that? Yeah, right in front of you. Yeah. Oh, gosh, I feel bad I didn't say something. I mean, I couldn't, because I'm like, what if he has a gun or something, you know? If it had been a woman, or someone smaller, would you have said something? I think I would, yes. Yeah. Now, the deli is packed. And several of these men watch jamad stuff bills into his pockets. And that's enough to make this man step up to the counter -- Dude, don't be stealing the man's tips. Dude. And move that tip jar out of jamad's reach. This woman can't believe her eyes. Why are you taking the tip money? I need a couple extra dollars to pay for my sandwich. So she starts asking questions. So you take it from them? I think you should put everything back that's in that pocket. I'm just low on cash. It's fine. It's fine. It's not fine. When he doesn't return the cash, she takes matters into her own hands. Excuse me. Are you the person that's helping this fellow here? Uh, yeah. He has taken at least $5 that I've seen out of that jar. Into this pocket. I got nothing. You took money from here? Bro. This pocket. Ma'am, why are you ratting me out? Because they work for their money. Throughout the day, many people stand up to jamad. What are you doing? But after this woman sounds the alarm, this man takes it one step further. Yeah. What are you doing? I saw that. I saw you taking money out of the tip jar. Put it back. It's really not like that. It's just like -- Are you kidding? You took handfuls of cash out of the tip jar. Me and her just saw it. Just cancel the order. I'm good. When jamad tries to rush out -- Nah, bro. Nah. Nah. He guards the door and traps him inside. We should break it right? Break it, okay before it gets violent here. Before he makes a citizen's arrest, let's bring in one more witness. He's an actor. It's "What would you do?". Are you okay? You wouldn't let him out the door. I would've held it. He -- he would have struggled a little bit. What's the moral of the story here? Just don't look the other way. And just assume. Yeah. You know, oh, just because you see something wrong, speak up and say something. You know, just don't ignore it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.