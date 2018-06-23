What Would You Do: Couple refuses to leave a tip for their lesbian waitress

When a couple finds out that their waitress is a lesbian, they refuse to leave her a tip. This scenario is based on a real incident that happened in Rockford, Illinois. What would you do?
8:15 | 06/23/18

