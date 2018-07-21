Transcript for What Would You Do: Customers ridicule waiter for stuttering

Then would you do? Hi. Myn-name is Marc. I'll be your waiter today. Are you? I jus s-stutter metimes. And you thought it would B good ide to awaiter? More than 70 million LE sound the wld suffer om stuttering -- including some fs public speakers like Julia Roberts, Joe Biden and king George VI as usly depicd in the historical drama, the king's speech. I'm not -- here to discuss personalatters. W are you here then? Because I bloody well mer! In 20% of cases, last well into adulthood. Like waiter. I stutt and I have been able too gru and lith a amazing stutterin community. We CL it our stamily. Today, at the Tom sawyer diner these customers are creating an impediment ma works to I canm-my job. No, you Carly can't. We only he an hour for lunch. A wter, doing his best to take these diners' order. Anwith every ens stammer, his customers get more and more impatient. If you a waiter ING mocked and ridiculed simply because he he has a str, wt would youdo? I'm r-real --really sorry. M-m-maybe it's better if you do. Can I s-s-start you with s-s-soing to dri first, ladies? This first table listens in as Marc be te instead of drink orders. Shouldn't you get a job that you don't havetalk? I can d-d-do my job. Can I get yoinks? Ced teas, ea Do you want l-l-l L-l-l-lemon? You're being a little rude. Well, htaking former. Give him a break. With their pleas falling on deaf ears -- one deserv good customer ser, and this way too slow. T customersecommend a different course of action. Then go somewhere els it's yr ice. Yeah, I'm choosing to sit here. Then you need to leave. Pick uhings, andve. But before MARIA and Madison leave, this par of three give them lesson I table manners. Why't you come E? We'll gladly give you our order. Thank you very much not doing anyt. I apologize for that, ladies. And unlike your bullies -- They have N issueutting in their Orr. Hat will be GHT out. Here's plenty of people with disabilities, but 're still people, th still havva and we have to respect that. We have to have patience F PEOP. It's a sentiment our lies hear time and again. Wan't we Ju get a normalter? They should be moatient understanding. He has a stuttering problem, anaking fun of. This is his job. He's a wr. Nhat you'reel at M, you're king him so uncomfortable he doesn't kno how toet your drks. I can't believe you guys. He's a goodkiand he's ting to make a living and you're taking his ability out on him Maybee shouldn't work as a waiter. Why sulone have the opportunity to do what they want? He's totallype you should feel blessed that you have no issues and noblems. Approachethe women th me measure of respect. What if your lecture didn't work on them? I would've continued talking to them D K if it re got out of hand, I might have gone speak to the manage It's a measure we see other customers take. G-g-ging us the iced teasd then comback and you can take our food order. Cust Are you serious? Are you being serious? 'Tbrought usur Dr! Oh, my god! Yore being N. Grow up. Iously. All outoptions, they approach our manager. These two women ore, I'm gonna H them in the fa they'rso This next customer also talks to the manager -- If it was my business, I would ask them to leave. I'm appalled at hode they are being to him. But when our bullies cont dishing out insults -- I'm sorry. Is there a problem? Yes, whul someone that cannot speak? He can no nger bite her to. Yeah, are doeissting and you should be ashamed of self. E you don'have a chi that has that problem one day. It's just frustrating. But he's noy. Can't E their ears. T, ladies re you nerus? I s-s-stuer sometimes. So why do you work as a waiter? I can d-dmy job. This woman right her is just reallypset. Can you just stop talking a it reaannoys me. They also decide to alert the management. The girls are being very rude. Why, what did they say? They'reng obnoxious with young man. And he's doing a great job Buthat doesn't deter buies. Clearly, it's not good en, so could get us another waiter, please? We're really in sh. Don't be so rude, girls. Ctly. Maybe he shout waiter.off! Gmeplace el if you don't like it here. With our manager failing act ic Wid you hire someone at can't even talk? Oh, would you stop it? They've a had enough Are you serious? Get the hell out of here! Things are getting hairy he A this woman takes matters into her own hands. Gut. U E rude andbnoxious a you don't deserve to deal with this young man. Here we Get the T. Get out! You don't H to courage,lheir as. Get yourtle ass ou Tnk you! Goodbye! You don't des T don't take that from anybody. If anybody doesn't like what I said, that's okay. How are y?I'm John qnones. Oh, You kicked them out of the restaurant. I was rdy to pickhem up and throw them out. Don't beooby the gray.th in the fue. It was Lionel Logue W evenly helped king George VI with his stamminspiring E academy award wig film I had juscently seethis movie, "The kingpe and the king that took over was a stutterer. I felt close to him. In 1939, with Logue right B hiside, the kiallied tion on thbrink of war. For the second time in the S of most ue at Today, wasn't just person, but an entire community that rallied around Marc. I have to commend whole row he. We were a team. Giveryone a cnce to do eir job. If they have a little affliction, help them.

