Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Friends debate over size of new 'starter' engagement ring

Well, congratulations. Thank you. Yes, he finally popped the question. So let's see the ring. Oh, here it is. Wow, it's so teensy. Where's the diamond? Comedian Amy Schumer knows what it's like to be shamed for the size of a stone. When she was photographed flashing her ring court side at a New York Knicks basketball game, the trolls came out in full force. One comment on Facebook said, "Hmm, hold on, my eyesight must be going." Well, for today's scenario our actor is delivering her comments in person. Is that a starter ring? No, I thought it was perfect. You're out having lunch when you overhear a woman putting down her friend simply because of the size of her engagement ring. What would you do? You would think after dating for so long you would have gotten something a bit more, substantial. We're at the parkview diner -- Oh my god. Hi. -- And things -- Congratulations. Thank you. -- Are about to get a little rocky over this little ring. Let's see the ring. Yeah, let's see it. Hm, cute. I love it. Yeah. Oh, yeah look. Here's mine. As Madison wastes no time. See, I like big diamonds. One upping Jennifer's ring. My fiance does like pretty well. He's very successful. That's why he got me something very special. This is very special too. It might not be as big as yours, but it's pretty special. But you have to wear that for the rest of your life. It's like sort of embarrassing. Wear it proud, sweetie. You want to know something? I got engaged without a ring. Oh. And now look. So, sometimes it comes later till you can afford it. When we send our snobby bling basher away, they invite our bride to join them. Don't let her upset you like that. He loves you. That's why he asked you to get engaged. Why would you let -- They encourage her to listen only to her heart. You wear it and you wear it proud. I think focus on your fact that you're going to get that's what it's all about. And now she shares something personal. Look, I was married 48 years and I just lost my husband two years ago. I'm so sorry. Thank you. So, don't let her get to you. Time to meet these very supportive women. That's hysterical. Wow, that was great. I got engaged without a ring 48 years ago. Uh-huh. You know, and my husband unfortunately has passed away. So -- 48 years, you said? I was married. What's the moral of the story here? Moral of the story is to be healthy, happy, and have a good life. Rings don't mean anything. We're rolling again. I bet you these guys over here would never buy a ring that small. And these guys have -- Show her. -- "Ring" side seats. Nice ring. Very nice ring. A tiny, tiny ring. I like it. Thank you. And now, a reality check. Some women equate how much you're loved by how big of a ring, but that's ridiculous. But to Madison, it's not ridiculous. It just matters to me, I guess. What does her ring say about his love for her? He asked her to marry him. There are cultures that don't use rings at all. All right. Have her storm away. If he bought you that ring there's no way he's going to be able to support you for the rest of your life and, it's embarrassing. Madison leaves and these customers size her up. Don't listen to her. She's obviously not your friend. All that matters is that you love each other and you're happy. That's it. All right, let's go. How are you man? I was right. I was right. Holy cow. Sit down. Tell me why you did that. Because she looked so uncomfortable there. It was supposed to be a happy time in her life. That's absurd. What was your message to her? That the size of the ring has nothing to do with how much someone loves you. As we continue with this diamond drama -- It's the tiniest ring I've ever seen. You know, if she's happy, don't bust her bubble. It's her life. More buy standers back our bride to be. Don't worry about what the they said. It's a beautiful ring and you're happy. And then mother and son duo -- What you got engaged? Mazel tov. Beautiful. They weigh in as well. You think it's too small? I think it's nice. Personally I like it but I don't I would go bigger but everyone's different. That's my personal opinion. I mean you got to be happy with what you get. What matters is you're happy and that's it, and if it's not big we call that a starter ring. And it's not about the ring, it's about -- you know. The love. Right. We're rolling one last time. And after these woman take a celebratory picture -- Congratulations. -- Our actor gets a final shaming. It's supposed to be three months' salary. It's like one day. She get's up to seek comfort from their friendly faces. Do you think it's too small? Are you happy? What's important is in inside, sweetie. Is he a good guy? Amazing. Amazing. Then that's all that matters. Do not expect, you know, material things to make you happy. They won't -- No, they won't. That's for sure. Love does. They continue sharing sweet sentiments. Enjoy it. Enjoy your moment. Yes. Enjoy it and don't let anybody. Wait, I'm going to cry. Even inviting her to join them. Oh my god. Leave them. Sit with us. Them. But what will they do when our bride-to-be's so called "Friend" returns. Are you showing off your little teeny ring? That's not a nice thing to say. I mean its small. So what? But she loves it and that's what matters. She loves him and he loves her. And it puts a damper in her moment when you say that. A ring is just a material thing, that's terrible. I just think it's embarrassing. Why? You should be embarrassed by what you're saying. To speak the way you're speaking right now, I think you should leave, seriously. Love is not based on a ring. You're not going to have a very happy life if all you care about is a freaking ring. It's about what's inside a person in the heart. And we couldn't agree more. Look who's here. Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. How are you? Good. How are you? Good to meet you. We let her have it. You really did. Why? It's not nice. It's not fair and love is not based in jewelry. We put so much value in that engagement ring.

