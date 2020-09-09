Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Friends reject young man for coming out as bisexual

Well, thanks for coming. I have something to tell you guys. Oh, yeah? What's up? I invited my boyfriend to meet us. He'll be here soon. Boyfriend? I thought you were straight. I'm bisexual. So, I like both men and women. According to the Williams institute, more people identify as bisexual, by a slight margin, than gay or lesbian combined. Yet much of the bisexual community feels ignored, invalidated. This report, titled "Invisible majority," finds that bisexual people experience verbal harassment, workplace discrimination, and anxiety at higher rates than those who identify as gay and lesbian. Are you just experimenting? Aren't bi people just, like, gay, but too scared to say it? I'm bisexual. What's so hard to understand about that? If you saw someone being insulted -- It's hard to understand because we don't think bisexual is a real thing. -- Simply because they're bisexual -- How could you say that to me? I thought you guys were my friends. -- What would you do? Our actor Bryce, who identifies as bisexual himself, has asked his friends to join him for lunch at the historic steer-in diner in Indianapolis. Now that I've got the appetizer out of the way, I thought I would let you know -- Little do they know, Bryce has invited another guest to join them. -- That the reason I invited you here, I'm going to be introducing you to my boyfriend today. Your boyfriend? I thought you were straight. I'm not straight. I'm bisexual. So, I like girls and guys. These first customers seem to overhear Bryce coming out. Look, I don't think you can like both. You can just say you're gay. You don't have to hide behind bisexuality. But they keep to themselves. I'm not hiding behind bisexuality. I'm living my truth. This is who I am. Bisexuality is not a real thing, you know that. Get your life straight. Get your life straight, dude. That's good. Good. My friend is bringing his boyfriend here. Yeah. I'm okay with him being gay, but he's trying to tell me that he also likes girls at the same time. What's wrong with that? I'm the same way. And that he's bisexual. I'm the same way. I like both. Oh, wow. Been there, done that. That's right. She knows exactly what Bryce is going through. And you don't understand that? It's not a thing! It's not a thing! It's not? Yeah, it is. Now, Bryce's boyfriend arrives. And, well, we'll let Jacob do the talking. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. So this is your boyfriend? This is -- No, honestly, dude, I can't do this. And they walk out. Get better friends. I was just about to say that. They are too judgmental. You don't need them, for real. As we step in, they are about to say a lot more. Oh my god, Brittany. Hi. How are you? Oh my god! Shut up! I'm John Quinones. It's "What would you do?" The TV show. Oh, my god! Well who do we run into? I get it though, I do. Yeah? Yes. A lot of people don't agree with a lot of stuff I do. But like I said, it's my life. They don't have to live it. I do. And you're attracted to both men and women? Yes. Yep. Always have been. We're rolling again. So I'm attracted to both men and women. It's a phase. I just think that you're confused. And when Jacob and Courtney don't show any support -- Why does it matter to you? -- This diner quickly comes to Bryce's defense. What? Why does it matter to you what his orientation is? And if you're his friends, or you call yourself his friends, why don't you support him? How would you feel if it was you, if you were bisexual? You think that's a real thing? Absolutely. And who are you to decide that it's not for him? Be his friend and support him, that's it. Why do you guys think it's not a real thing? Now this diner from a different table joins the conversation. Because you either like guys or you like girls. Not everyone feels that way. It's not up to you guys to decide. Clearly, he's upset. Why keep going down that path? Why not just support him? This is really sweet that they're coming to his defense. I just think that you can't wrap your head around it. It doesn't sound like you're accepting it. It's possible to not get something yourself, but to still be okay with other people doing what they do. Wow. And just as Bryce seems to lose these friends -- Really? That's being supportive as a friend. Are you guys seriously gonna walk out on your friend? Go, go. -- He gains a few more. Hey, you can pull up a chair and hang out with us. Really? Of course. Yeah. You can come sit with us, man. Thank you. Let's break it. Let's go out there. How are you doing, sir? I'm doing well. How are you? We're with "What would you do?" The TV show. They're actors. Oh, okay. I understand. You invited him to your table. Yeah. You don't know this young man. No, but I know his heart was hurting. And if your heart is hurting there's room for you at this table? Absolutely. Always. Always. I love that he was invited to come on over with us. That's how people should be treated, you know? They just didn't understand bisexuality. Yeah. To me it just seems like, you can not understand something, but still just be supportive of it. There's all sorts of things in life I don't understand, and you just live and let live. Throughout the day, more customers share their advice. How old are Ya? I'm 19. You're still young. I guess, you'll have to work your way through it. Be supportive of whatever he decides. And this woman is listening in. I mean, although I don't agree with it, but if that's the way he feels then that's fine. Is it better now? We're more accepting? Well, yeah, probably so. Yeah. I mean I don't really know. We've got some in our family who are, you know, bisexual and I don't go against them, I mean you know. That's the way they are, so -- From the mom who says love is the answer -- I want to get up and go give him a hug and tell him that it's going to be okay. I have a son who's gay, who came out. And I totally get it, you know? -- To these men who break it down with a line of questions. Is this person in a committed relationship right now? Yes. Are you happy in that relationship? I am. Could you see yourself dating a person of a different gender later in your life? Yeah. Cool. Have a good life. I'm bisexual. So, I like both men and women. That doesn't even sound fair. Like, what, you just get the best of both worlds? Like, it's okay if you're gay. You know that, right? Like, we're okay with you being gay. Our actors' discussion catches the attention of these two friends. Yeah. I'm not gay. I'm bisexual. But we weren't prepared for the difference in opinion we're about to hear. Look to your left and say, "What do you think?" I'm so sorry. Do you think bisexuality is real? It is because I live it. You're saying you're bisexual? Yeah, and I was even married once. To a man? To a woman. To a woman. And now you're with a man? Yep. Are you bisexual? Me? Oh god, no. I'm gay. Both members of the lgbtq community, they're divided on the topic of bisexuality. So is bisexuality even a thing? Oh, absolutely. According to him, yes. According to me, no. It hurts a lot less on them and families can handle it better when they use that label of bisexual. I just don't think bisexuality itself is real. I don't, like I said, I don't either. Are you happy being bisexual? Are you happy being bisexual? Yeah, but it's not a phase. No, don't call it a phase. So you think it lasts forever? Well, I'm 59 years old. It still lasted. Let's introduce ourselves. Hi, guys. How are you? I'm John Quinones. Your message to that bisexual young man? In the morning, look in the mirror. Say three times I love myself. Three times. I love myself. I love myself. I love myself.

