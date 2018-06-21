What Would You Do: Little girl draws on paintings with markers in a cafe

When her mother isn't looking, a little girl is inspired to draw with markers... directly on the paintings that are for sale on the walls of the cafÃ©! Will real customers stop her? OAD 7/25/14
1:28 | 06/21/18

You break your view by high. A parent's worst nightmare playing out in Kansas and it's all caught on camera. A fragile sculpture and a whip of five year old and predictable out up watch as it comes crashing down. We break it you buy it also applies if what you broke off a 130 to grant the parents are being told you heard right 132. Thousand dollars. So today we take another book get out what would you do spin on this kind of scenario how old Davis character and a sweet. Little girl who loves to draw. This woman is buying the art on the walls as Ava is busy making her own here. I went back pain. Don't care but when mom's steps away Davis buys new campus in order creativity. Brady and expensive the 300 dollar campus. Office. Yeah yeah yeah. Went eight good doesn't take the hint. Yells even louder now. Catching the attention of the Stan. My dad the trees is also an actor what happening.

