Transcript for ‘What Would You Do?’: Mom living in poverty takes from cash register

Just these two items today? Yes, just these two things for me and my newborn. Great. The total will be $20.03. My gosh, that's so expensive. Oh, I don't have any plastic bags. One second. According to the U.S. Census bureau, almost 27% of single mother households were living below the poverty line in 2018. And that number is undoubtedly higher now given the devastating financial toll caused by the pandemic. Even diaper banks are facing shortages because so many people cannot afford these essential items. There are so many families struggling during this pandemic. Not only, you know, where to find food, but things like formula, diapers. Sorry about that. It's okay. That'll be $20.03, please. So if you witnessed this new mom stealing money out of the cash register and then using those $20 to buy necessities for her baby -- Thank you. What would you do? Today, our hidden cameras are rolling at the top tomato superstore. Your total will be $20.03. Sorry, what was the total again? This woman sees our mom in need counting her currency and coming up short. Oh, I'm so sorry. I just forgot bags. Let me go grab some for you. I'll be right back. Sure. As the cashier steps away -- I don't think I have enough. She sees her grabbing cash. Excuse me. What the hell are you doing? Here she goes. Here she goes. She said the total was $20 and -- Yeah, but you just took money from the register. I know, but I'm just short $10. I don't really care. No, put the money back. Excuse me! She's unwavering, looking for a manager. I'm sorry. It's for diapers. And then she surprises us -- I will give you the money. But put the money back. Right now. I will give you the money if you need to buy diapers and formula. Generously reaching into her own pocket to help our mom. Here. Do you need the money? Thank you so much. I just, it's just me, and -- Don't worry about it. We've all been there. All right, bring back the cashier. See if she tells her. Sorry about that. All right, $20.03. Thank you. Have a great day. Okay, thank you. Hi, there. How are you today? Good. Listen, you just might -- when you walk away, you need to keep your register closed. Did something happen? No, nothing happened. But just -- something could have happened. Wow, wow. She didn't say anything. All right, here we come. Hi, ma'am, how are you? I'm John Quinones. This is "What would you do?" I actually recognize you. She needed the money. We've all been there. We all need a helping hand once in a while. And when the cashier came back, you didn't call her out right there. No, I didn't want her to get arrested. Why not? Life's hard sometimes. Okay, take the money. Take the money. Throughout the day, more customers notice our mom in action. So, $20.03 please. Now the question is, will she say something? 97 cents is your change. Thank you. This woman watches her walk out the door, and then -- She just took $20 out of your drawer. She took $20? I watched her. I was standing here. And I feel terrible because she has a baby, but she opened the drawer and took $20. Others feel the same way. That lady -- I don't want to be tattletale -- she -- you left the register open. She took money, I think. Why didn't you stop her? I can't do it. Hi, ma'am. How are you? Oh, my god. I don't want to make trouble. She had a baby. We're rolling again. Hey, hey. Excuse me. You can't do that. I'm just a little bit short. I'm sorry. And this man reveals who he is. I'm a retired police officer. Put it back. A retired police officer, demanding she follow the law. But I just need this stuff for my baby. I'll pay for your baby's stuff. You have to put that back. She said it was $20, and I have only $11. He's handing over his own money to help her out. I'll pay for that. Thank you so much. Just take that. Don't do that. And when our cashier returns, he keeps what he witnessed a secret. Thank you. Now we decide to switch things up. We wondered, how will people react when our thief looks more well to do, is by herself, no baby in tow, seems to have the means to afford her own groceries, but has left her purse behind. $20.03. Oh, let me just run and grab bags. They're just right back there. Oh, my god, I forgot my wallet in the car. Right away, this woman notices our actor stealing. At first, she doesn't say a thing. But when our dressed-up actor gives our cashier a dressing down. Where were you? You took forever. I'm sorry. I had to get bags from the back. Thank you for waiting. Well, I'm in a rush so please hurry. So sorry about that. She's doing the best she can. Well, I'm late, so -- And she just went into your drawer and took money out, so I don't know what you want to do about that. Oh, there she goes. Did you not? It's $20. It's not a big deal. I'll pay them back. So you're going to say you're going to take $20 from her drawer and she can be short and get in trouble for it, and you're being snotty to her? I don't think so. This is ridiculous. And you're going to be short. But she's borrowing because she comes here all the time. Get your manager and I will vouch for you. Time to let her know that won't be necessary. Hi, ma'am! It's "What would you do.?" You made me mad. You did the right thing. You were really upset, right? I was. I felt bad for the girl because she could lose her job. I thought about it for a second. I didn't know what she was doing. I was thinking twice and she came over and she was being nasty, and then I was like, no, no, no absolutely not. Our actor continues to grab that loot. And onlookers seem concerned. I think she touched your register. I think she took money out. But more for the cashier. There's no sympathy for our sticky-fingered fellow customer. Sorry about that. Please hurry. I'm in a rush. There's no reason to be nasty. You left your drawer open, and she took money out of your drawer. What is the big deal? What's the big deal? You robbed. All right, here we go. We're rolling one last time. I don't think I have enough. And Amanda is back playing our less fortunate thief. This woman catches her in the act from the next aisle. Excuse me. You need to give her back that money. It's just so expensive. I can barely afford the diapers. And now, without a second thought, she decides to help her out. Give her back her money. I'm leaving. Give her back her money. Take that. But you don't have to do that. I don't have to do anything, but you don't have to do that either. Before she gets away, let's introduce ourselves. Hi, ma'am. I'm John Quinones. How are you? I saw her take the money, and I was like, no, you can't take that money. And then you gave her money. She needed it obviously. She has a baby. Times are tough for everybody. It brings tears to your eyes. It brings tears to my eyes every day. You have a lot of money to give away? No, not at all. Not at all. People struggle these days. Try to help out as much as you can. Heartfelt reactions from complete strangers, offering kindness when someone is down, reaching out and lifting them

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.