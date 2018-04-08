Transcript for What Would You Do: Parents leave a baby in a hot car while they run an errand

Oh yeah. I'm going to be a minute and become it's not about how outside. Another summer means another string of horrifying reports. Children being left unattended. In hot cars. This six month old baby whose son unresponsive in that car at an Ohio park on Saturday the two year old was found passed out with the windows rolled up. Police cameras were rolling just a few weeks ago won this Florida mother who avoided tragedy. Thanks to a passer by. It's hard. The good samaritan notice the eight month old child the mom had left him in the back seat. Her crime apparently. I have. She dropped off for other kids earlier in the day and didn't realize this child was still in the car. She was arrested and charged with a child neglect. Luckily that baby did not become part of the sobering statistics. So far this year 28 children have died of vehicular. Today we're taking a look back at a scenario that shines a light on the summer tragedy. Our cameras are set up outside stone lease restaurant. Don't worry of course that baby is actually a. Dolph and that flying is just a recording. And while the temperature outside only reaches a miles 77 degrees Fahrenheit it takes just minutes for the temperature inside the car. To exceed 97 beat me. Potentially deadly bridge child you see if they'd be left alone strapped into a car seat crying. What would you do. Or lifesaving. Is she trying to yeah we area you're Iron Mountain. It's only been a few minutes and here again only Louisville and restless so sorry we have to hunt I don't think it's a big deal. The main thing in my baby I'm back here and I don't hang your medium and around the holidays in the global Hobbs. You didn't need me yeah. Clearing your premium an article calling okay. Closely you can see she's visibly shaken and can barely dial the phone number I do it all the time anyway yeah. Are you have to try one more Aaron and are you going to be here for a second hit. Not a big deal is telling her yet its army and we. I'm it's okay. It's okay that's okay there I am so sorry themselves yeah we just wanted to show people. Dangerous in this and you show this season I was really worried that BBN knows how. Oh my. What do you want people to know your if you're lucky enough even have a child to keep them when you look you have to go into the storm stories of means to get them now and it's a process but it's not worth leaving him in the heartland when it happens you. So many. Sat. It's a sad reality but we see that do not everywhere stepson. This man walks by here's the baby's cry as does not thing these women. Also saying nothing and even this mother to me she using bras looks into the but please without saying a war. We continue to roll as soon as. When he gets out of her car she hears the cries she's angry but she doesn't know what to do. We served over our actress Traci this on to talk. To her the baby in the car and it's hard get out of the car and walk away eight. I don't know she's good she's doing you can't you can go to Dunkin' Donuts telling you may need to find maybe in the car I don't care how long you are leaky and I don't. I was just grabbing a coffee and what can happen so much and anything happening on the door and Ellen tennis tanker OK that's fine it's your decision that I want I'm just offering you some type of development. McCain and today. It up with Diane this mother upset walks away news. She's fun. And when she returns when he minutes later he's having. Hey dad I'd be right back. This is ahead of my son's baseball play calling. Good news while she's making that call when we come out hello there to say hello news remembrance that this not real but let's not re. All my diet. And no that's that's O. You know didn't you glad you spoke of I am glad I spoke I've really come. This time we switch things up slightly by replacing our mom with the death. This woman how weather husband and small children here's the baby crying and lowers your heart and then immediately calls 911. I'm gonna noting didn't. Myanmar. And there you know. I don't aren't. And when we send our father and they quickly let them know exactly. What they think of and what he did their problem yet just call. I just gone for mentos friend yeah. Platinum means not a big deal. And it takes little pond likened to get out and go into the evening yeah. It's an insult sometimes look I'm trying to make good carrier ring and I did not juggling things all over the place. I'm John Kinney on this. With the TV show what would you do it yourself as an actor as parents you really we're touched us worry. You know you have to do the right thing and sometimes sits on it's harder for the parents but then when the video is trying to develop. Tell me that's the right thing you know you can get upset about it. This mother and daughter are walking by aren't hard listening to the cry yeah that's our dad returns. Yeah yeah. I just I just had to run types had a run in her hands and. It's just like the police don't ever together and take back everything just candidates and I got all this stuff. Heads of pain life. You can't do that ultimately. Why am I getting into yeah. But I am I got my sandwich you. That's my brain child and none of the child's mind I think cracked the window like I'm coming I'm telling you it's. Kind of nice and it's. But now I just I didn't. She begins to make her way over to a police officer and we are right behind. Allies all right yeah. Pope looked awful. I was yeah. You know the show. My dad had. What do you say to those assailants and some of your business. Flooded and biggest problems that ended today's round is not because everybody was businesses aren't as someone who loves his jump and be a little bit Maher has started and just do what's right they'll be out hanging.

