Transcript for What Would You Do: Restaurant manager asks man with service dog to leave

You've heard of emotional support dogs? How about a squirrel? Squirrels, pigs, and peacocks, oh, my. I'm not kidding, this woman is wrangling her peacock into the airport. Airlines are cracking down on nontraditional emotional support animals. And traditional ones too, like dogs. But there's a big difference between emotional support animals, which qualify with just a doctor's note, and service dogs, which are rigorously trained for years and certified by the Ada. Real service animals are trained to do a job for people with real disabilities. But critics say vague rules make it all too easy to pass almost any pet off as an emotional support animal. But is the publicity surrounding emotional support animals causing issues for service dogs? This is Carson and jack. And while today they're with us, they typically spend their days together, since jack is Carson's real life, ada-certified service dog, and that allows him to accompany Carson in public spaces like restaurants. Some business owners, however, are, let's say, marking their territory. A woman claims an El Paso restaurant violated the Americans with disabilities act. A Bartow business booted him and his family over his service dog. Excuse me, sir. Pets aren't allowed in the restaurant. This is jack, he's my service dog. Well that's great, but if you don't get him out of here, then you're not getting any service. If you saw a man getting booted out of a restaurant -- He needs to be here, he helps with my anxiety. -- Simply for being with his service dog -- There doesn't look like anything's wrong with you. You're going to have to leave. "What would you do?" Our cameras are paw-sitioned at the colonial diner. So sorry, sir. But I can't have any pets in the restaurant. He's a service dog. Immediately, these diners sense something is up. It's just unsanitary and I can't have that. Do you want me to show you my documentation? No, sir. When he tries to curb the manager's worries -- This is very serious. I'm not joking. I need him here for my anxiety. I get overwhelmed in public spaces. Then maybe you should just go lock yourself in your house. Oh, my god. Excuse me. Here she goes, here she goes. You can say it a little nicer. I feel bad, he has it for a reason. It's not bothering me. I don't know if it's bothering them. They just walked in. Is it bothering you? Yeah, but people are allergic to dogs. I'm allergic to dogs. Oh, I'm so sorry. It's not bothering me. As it turns out she knows a thing or two about mental health. I'm a therapist. She's a social worker. I work with people with anxiety. He probably has a problem if he has a service dog. And now this woman unleashes her own advice. You need to call the police, because it's against the law for her to ask you to leave if you have a service dog. Do you want us all to walk out? When our manager calls their bluff -- I need you to leave. I'm sorry to cause all of this commotion. -- They do just that. Oh, I'm leaving. Oh, no, no, no, no, no. Oh, you guys don't have to leave. Yes, we do. Hold on. It's "What would you do?" The TV show. Oh, my god! Are you dog lovers? Yes. But people lovers too. You're a therapist? Yes. I've even written letters on behalf of people who needed emotional support dogs, so -- people have problems, you don't know what other people are going through. We roll again. And this time our manager takes a less aggressive approach. I'm so sorry, sir. What if he bites someone, or barks, or scares someone? Despite her calm demeanor -- I'm gonna have to ask you to leave, sir. We're okay with having him stay. This group feels compelled to chime in. It doesn't look like anything's the matter with him. That's not your judgment to make. You have to be trained to be a service dog. It's a process. Look at the dog. We're good. You have to go, sir. I'm so sorry. But not all customers are so willing to throw our anxious actor a bone. The dog had the jacket of like service dog, so I don't know. But how do I really know it's a service dog? You don't. Do you think I did the right thing? Do you think I did the right thing? I think you did the right thing. Yeah. There's really not a clear line of what's right or wrong when it comes to that stuff. These diners also understand where our manager is coming from. I love animals, but I don't want them in a restaurant. Thank you. Did you feel like she was in her right to tell him to leave? Yes. I don't know about leave but at least a different spot. Sanitary issues? Of course. I feel like it's probably abused, the number of dogs I see on airplanes now. I feel like when you look at the people they just, I don't know, I just feel like it's abused. You and your dog have got to go. This woman gives our manager a crash course on service animals. You need to do some reading, miss, on what is right and wrong about having service dogs with you. How does a dog help? What would a dog help? There are service dogs that work with children with diabetes that show their diabetes sugar is going to go up. You would look at that child and you would think nothing of him because he looks normal. But no one defends the underdog like these last two groups. Hi, there's no pets allowed in the restaurant. He's a licensed service dog. I understand. But I'm not allowed to have dogs here. She can't do that. He's a service dog. You can't do that. But I don't want him to hurt anyone. It is an Ada requirement, that if it is a service dog, you can't legally tell him to leave. Two of us now. They're all weighing in. It doesn't look like anything's the matter with him. He might have a disability, just because you can't see it doesn't mean he doesn't have Sir, why do you need him? You're not allowed to ask it's very inappropriate that you're even questioning him. Are you the manager? You need to educate yourself. It's a dirty dog. When our manager ignores their concerns -- You're going to have to leave. You and your dog. Well, then we're leaving. If he has to leave, we're leaving too. Time to dismiss this case. Hi there, how are you? Oh, my god. Oh, my god. What were you going to do? Invite him to join us for breakfast someplace else. When both of you just chimed in, it was like, "Oh, my god, that people stood up for my rights --" thank you, thank you. Good job today, buddy, good job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.