Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Sorority members reject young woman living with Down syndrome

I can't decide what to wear to the party tonight. I know. I was thinking maybe I could wear that blue shirt with those black pants. Hi, guys! Good to see you. Hi. I'm Chelsea. I tried to join your sorority. Remember? How could we forget? I was really hoping to get in. Yeah, there were so many great girls this year. We just can't accept everyone. That's okay. Maybe I can rush again next semester. Oh, I wouldn't waste your time, sweetie. Getting denied from a sorority can be devastating for anyone. But when a young woman with down syndrome was recently rejected from eight of her campus sororities, she and her family were left feeling hurt and outraged. I spoke with my sister and she was crying and she was looking at me and she was asking me why no one wanted to be her sister. And I was so hurt, and I was so frustrated and angry. The university responded by deferring to the panhellenic council, which oversees Greek life. The council issued a statement saying they "Do not possess the ability to dictate our chapters' membership or the process of selecting new members." But they added they do "Promote inclusivity." Are you sure? I think I could be a really good fit! If you saw this young woman with down syndrome -- Listen, Chelsea, our sorority has very strict standards for the girls we select. -- Being judged and rejected by these sorority girls -- And you definitely don't meet them. -- What would you do? Our hidden cameras are rolling at lulu's cafe in nyack, New York. And Chelsea is eager to convince our sorority sisters that she has what it takes. I was really looking forward to get in. You really think you could keep up with us, though? I'm a lot of fun. I'm really outgoing. I really want to be in a sorority. Well, not this one. Right away, this table shifts their attention toward the conversation. Sororities are just not for people like you. Do you not see the difference between me and you? Oh, my gosh. This woman wastes no time schooling our students. You'd think if you were part of a sorority you'd have some kind of skill how to be nice to people, right? I really want to be in a sorority. I know, that's pretty cool. But you don't want to be in theirs. It's okay. You don't need people like that in your life. She's just different. She's different? Yeah. We already told her there's no shot. Wow. You shouldn't even be able to sit in here and eat if you're going to be that rude to other people who clearly just want to talk to you. As she encourages them to apologize -- I think you should say sorry to her. -- We step in to say hello. Hi, ma'am, how are you? It's the TV show "What would you do?" It touched you. Uh-huh. You get people to cry all the time? I have a nephew with down syndrome, so it touched home to me. We're rolling again. I'm good at theater, writing. I have great leadership skills. Immediately, this woman catches wind of their coldness. That's not nice. I don't understand what you're not getting. And when the bullies take it to the next level -- You are a loser! Excuse me. That's so mean! Here we go. Here we go. We're just saving her from getting hurt. You want to know something? You should treat people how you want to be treated, and there's no reason that you have to be mean to this girl. I mean, look at her. You know, you really should get up and leave. And when our sorority sisters take her advice -- Just leave us alone. Okay? Just leave us alone. -- The people at this table share their opinion with Chelsea. Don't feel bad. And they don't hold back. I really want to be in the sorority. That sorority is probably full of nasty girls like that. I wouldn't want to be friends with them. You want to be friends with people who are going to treat you with respect. Thank you so much. Oh, you're welcome. You're too good for them. With that, it's time for us to meet these compassionate people. Hi, there. How are you? Oh, are you serious? This was not real? They're all actors. Yes. How do you like that? Hi! You don't know that girl. No. But I mean, how could somebody be so mean to people and nobody stand up for them? Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. The golden rule. Did you just make that up? Yeah, I just heard it someplace. That doesn't hit home for anyone as much as it does for our actor, Chelsea. I have been bullied since I was, like, 9 years old. And I still have been struggling now for 26 years now. How do we change that? I just focus on what's positive and love myself. I have a really great support system. I just want to be who I am as a person. Be true to myself and believe in what I can do. And no one supports Chelsea quite like this last woman. I'm just trying to make new friends. Well, I'm sure you can find friends elsewhere. Like, another club or something. With people like you. Like, a reading club or -- Trust me. Nobody would want you there. She bites her tongue as their brushoff becomes overt bullying. Why not? Because you're not like us. Now we're just being honest with you. You're clearly not getting it. But when the bullies take a moment to themselves -- all right. Have the girls go to the bathroom together. We're going to go to the bathroom real quick. She seizes the opportunity to recruit our hopeful pledge. So you want to join their sorority? I was trying to. Sometimes sororities aren't all they're cracked up to be. You're a beautiful girl. And I'm sure you'll make loads of friends. Don't bother wasting your time. And now with the girls back -- You can do much better than Oh, gosh, now you're bothering these people? You're not bothering us. She offers a safe haven. Would you like to join us for lunch? You hungry? Would you mind? No, I don't mind at all. Here. What would you like? Thank you so much. Sure, no problem. Time for us to take a seat at the table. Hi there, how are you? Oh, hi. Oh, I know who you are. Oh. What were you thinking? Well, we have people with special needs in our family and -- oh, god, everybody deserves respect, and everybody deserves a chance. And if a sorority doesn't want you -- To hell with them. And as for our actor, Chelsea, she's happy to pass along her own message. What do you want people to learn from this? Bullying is not the answer. Because it's not right to bully anybody. Chelsea, you're the best.

