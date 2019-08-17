Transcript for What Would You Do: Teenager takes insensitive selfies next to hurt man

little bit. Oh, I wish I got that on vide. Here let me take a pic. Dude. Can you just give me a hand please? Yeah of course, but first -- Let me take a selfie. You've all heard the song and seen the video by the chainsmokers about the selfie phenomenon. But did you know that what might seem like harmless fun has turned deadly. Some more than 259 people worldwide have died as a result of taking selfies. An Arizona woman had a close call during a trip to the zoo. A jaguar attacked a woman there after that woman attempted to get a selfie. Others are accused of letting their selfie obsession turn them downright insensitive. Recent visitors to chernobyl are being slammed for using the tragic remains as a backdrop for their selfies. If you witnessed someone putting their selfie ahead of someone in need, we've set up our hidden cameras at the mesilla valley mall in Las Cruces, New Mexico where our actor's mishap is about to go viral. Oh, my god. This college student witnesses the fall. You want to take a picture of me and him real quick? Come on, man. Come on. And when it looks like he's not helping the situation, he jumps right in. Do you know how many followers I have? You know how many followers I have, man? I have the right to film in public, you know. Well, you don't have the right to be an . That's a moral problem. He's fine, man. Look, he's moving. I think we should break it now. All right, man, whatever. Time to meet this young man who wouldn't hold back. Buddy. How are you, man? You're like a hero. It's "What would you do?" The TV show. Why did you get involved? It's common decency. As far as I'm concerned, if someone hits the ground, taking a picture is the last thing you could do. If someone needs help, you help them if you can. Look at this. Hey, bro. Don't do that. No, man, you're gonna be a rockstar now, bro. I got you on video. This is gonna go viral. Hey, brother you're in the video now too. Come on, man. As some Sam documents the worker's pain, this woman rushes over and grabs something of his. Here, you want your backpack? Leave him alone. She wants him to vacate the scene. Why? Because he's in pain and this isn't a moment for you to be posting on social media. Why don't you mind your own business? No offense, but could you just mind your own business? You're not minding your own business. You're gonna look stupid for filming this man who's just trying to do his Job. So take your backpack and walk away. Do the right thing. Just walk away, bro. Before anyone leaves, let's tell them it's "What would you do?" Hi, guys, I'm John Quinones. You got really upset. Throughout the day our actor, a trained professional stunt performer. We made it look bad, but it was really safe. He keeps falling and falling and falling. Anybody see that? When this girl walks by, it seems like she might help get that shot. Until her friend steps in. Some keep their focus on our fallen actor. He gives his full support, and she pulls the plug on the photo shoot. I'm pregnant and really -- leave, right now. Dude, honestly. I'm about to call security. Literally. Walk away. And this man lends a hand before offering to show him what it feels like. You want me to get you? I can get you for real. I can break your ankle right Maybe we should break the scene now. You got a little serious with the guy. Yeah, well, if someone is hurt you got to stop what you're doing just to go help them out. We roll one more time. This New Mexico native stops to lend a hand. Excuse me, miss? Can you take a picture of me and him? No, man. The guy is hurt. Give him a break. Yeah, but do you know how many likes I'm going to get? Can I try to put a little bit of pressure on it? She puts it all in perspective. You know what? That's rude. I just want it to go viral. I don't care. You can make a lot of money What? Don't you know how important social media is? Yeah. And it's invasive so get out of here. Largarte. She said largarte, which means leave. You know what? Let's take a picture of you. Let's let you fall. And I'll take a picture of it, and then we'll put it on social media. How about that? I just want one. Look, he's getting up. Social media, bye-bye. Go. In the end, she successfully evacuates the scene. Thank you so much. You're welcome. Hi, ma'am. Excuse me. I know you. Good to meet you. Guess what that was? "What would you do?" Why did you get involved? Because the guy fell, poor thing. And wouldn't you want somebody to help you if you fell? And I don't care if it's the now thing to do. It's rude. What taught you to get involved like this? Upbringing, it's the New Mexico way, we help people. It's the right thing to do. The right thing to do. We saw that time and time again at this mall in New Mexico. Folks putting a stop to the social media mania and instead giving a helping hand to someone in need.

