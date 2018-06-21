-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: White mother insists that adopted Hispanic daughter speak English
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teen boy is picked on for not being able to afford new clothes
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman rips out recipes from cookbook at book store
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother forces her son to shoplift at a grocery store
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Bakery employee denies a wedding cake for a lesbian couple
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: White waitress wants black diners to prepay for their meals
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Young black customers are asked to prepay for their meals
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Baker says 'No' to a wedding cake request from a lesbian couple
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Grandparents verbally abuse their grandchildren
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Jealous girlfriend berates her bartending boyfriend
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Man insults restaurant customer who has Down syndrome
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Man uses his charm to scam two elderly women
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Parents disapprove of their daughter's Jewish boyfriend
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Young man verbally berates elderly waiter
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman steals laundry at a laundromat
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Drunk bus driver plans to pick students up from a field trip
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teen boy physically and verbally abuses his girlfriend
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Parents disapprove of their daughter's female fiancee
-
Now Playing: TransCloset helps young transgender people during their transition
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Thief snatches purse