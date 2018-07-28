-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Athletic woman is body shamed at the beach
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Kids treat diner like home playroom
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Laptop stolen right before your eyes
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mom and Dad separate as dad comes out gay
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman is harassed for being muscular: Part 2
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman is harassed for being muscular: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Experiencing the longest total lunar eclipse of the century
-
Now Playing: Newly released video shows bus slamming into university building
-
Now Playing: Classic plane makes emergency landing in Chicago with 2 onboard
-
Now Playing: Video shows boy's daring escape during alleged carjacking attempt
-
Now Playing: Mother of missing Iowa college student: 'You can't give up hope'
-
Now Playing: Carr blaze jumps river as winds create fire tornadoes in California
-
Now Playing: CBS chairman Les Moonves faces allegations of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Migrant family reunion deadline passes as hundreds still separated
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato 911 call released
-
Now Playing: Mother of missing Iowa student breaks her silence
-
Now Playing: Wildfires devastate California
-
Now Playing: Woman 8 months pregnant goes into labor after kicked by Miami police officer: Police
-
Now Playing: 1st funeral held for family that lost 9 in duck boat tragedy
-
Now Playing: A look at the zip line system used to rescue boys and coach out of Thai cave