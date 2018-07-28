What Would You Do: Woman is harassed for being muscular: Part 1

More
A woman shames a woman exercising on the boardwalk because she is muscular. She tells her she looks like a man. Will people step in?
6:42 | 07/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Woman is harassed for being muscular: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56879021,"title":"What Would You Do: Woman is harassed for being muscular: Part 1","duration":"6:42","description":"A woman shames a woman exercising on the boardwalk because she is muscular. She tells her she looks like a man. Will people step in?","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/woman-harassed-muscular-part-56879021","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.