So much to get done. This can go out today. Reporter: Recent research shows that we may all be more productive in a coffee shop than in our own offices. Is it the easy access to caffeine perhaps? Well, not quite. It's the lack of interruptions and the busy din of strangers, not co-workers, that could help us focus. But what if a stranger, our actor, turns up the volume to 10? Excuse me. I need more space. Can you scoot over? Hello, goldstar. Hi, I'm calling regarding your ad. Reporter: Let's mute this for a minute. You're at a coffee shop sitting next to a customer who's using all this space as her personal office. It's something that happens every day. But what if she gets a little too comfortable, making her business your business? What would you do? Hello. Hello? Yeah, hello. Hi, can you hear me now? Reporter: Our hidden cameras are rolling. Goldstar paper, this is Traci. How can I help you? Reporter: And these two customers notice, but they don't say a word. I'm the only one in the office today, so I'm a little behind right now. Reporter: Only one in the office? Well, not for long. Traci is about to hire an assistant. What's your name? Mohammed. Mohammed? If my phone rings, can you just answer? Say goldstar paper, Mohammed speaking. How can I help you? Thank you so much, I appreciate it. I'll be right back. Reporter: The phone rings. And rings. And rings a third time before Mohammed answers. Hello? Yeah, hello, can you call back? I am just confused because I looked up the address and it says it's a coffee place. Yes, it is a coffee shop. It's called coffee lab. Reporter: And now Traci is back. Did my phone ring? Yeah, and I answered. Oh, okay, you didn't tell them it was a coffee shop, right? I said, yes it is. I told her this was my office. Listen, it is a coffee shop. Your phone was ringing constantly. You use speakerphone. I got a fee. I mean, I'm a paying customer, too. You are taking up their entire table. But do you know how expensive office space is? Reporter: As this man walks away -- You didn't do a very good job as my assistant. Reporter: We step in. How you doing, sir? Nice meeting you. She's an actress. Great actress. I'm sorry. I'll give you another chance. I won't fire you just yet. Thank you so much. Nice of you. So you don't like to see people taken advantage of? Yeah, I mean, she was taking up like a quarter of their business. Reporter: Traci is back on the job. Gold star paper, this is Traci. Reporter: And within seconds she drives this man away. Where does this go? Reporter: And drives the guy crazy. Gold star paper. This is Traci. How can I help you? Is this your office or what? I'm gonna bring my grinder next time too. Reporter: But this woman is driven to a random act of charity. Here's some headphones so you can use it as a microphone too so you don't disrupt everybody. But this is my office. No, it's not. You're welcome for the headphones. Reporter: But no one plays along like Kenny. Wow, you create your whole office here. Who needs an office when you can actually come here. You got a shredder too. Wow. Yeah. Do you mind if you can do a couple of these for me. That would really save me. And just answer my phone if somebody calls. Can you answer gold star paper? Gold star paper, good morning can I help you? Perfect. Reporter: This star employee -- Gold star paper. Good morning. No, we aren't in a coffee shop, I am in the office myself. Reporter: Gets Traci's gold star. Did you say coffee shop? No, I told them I am your assistant. You're amazing. I should make you my assistant. Reporter: Before Traci starts putting more people on the payroll, time to introduce ourselves. Hi there! How are you? Hey, I know you! I know you now. I know you. I was gonna say, either she is a smart girl or she's nuts or something, you know. Do you think it's right for her to take over a whole office at a coffee shop and pretend it's hers? For me, it's okay. She was good company. Reporter: Traci's office line is ringing one last time. This woman reluctantly answers the phone. Gold star paper. Um, can you hold on just a moment? Reporter: And even tries to pull Traci out of the bathroom. Just a second. Did you answer my phone? I put it on hold, but I think they hung up. What did they want? Did they tell you? I don't know, I just said, can you hold on a minute? Oh, and then you just left? Yeah, I mean it's not my responsibility. You left and let me down. Reporter: With that, this man jumps in. Can you put your phone on the quiet mode? Please? I am trying to read. But I'm trying to do work. I don't care. Reporter: He gives Traci an ultimatum. If you don't put your phone on quiet mode, I will throw it away for you. Gold star paper. This is Traci. Reporter: She refuses to quit. If this is someone else's office I'm not going to stay here. You have speakerphones on. The phone rings every two minutes. Sir, can you keep it down for just a second? No, no, no, this is a public space. Listen, don't argue with me. Reporter: Time for a mediator to step in and for him to give us the lesson of the day. Your message to people who come here? This should be a nice place for people to enjoy and relax. This is not an office. A matter of courtesy? Courtesy and respect of other people in public space. All right.

