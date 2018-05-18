What Would You Do: Woman steals laundry at a laundromat

A woman at a laundromat steals clothes from other customers' washers and dryers. She treats them as if they all belong to her. Will people speak up or turn a blind eye? Watch what happens.
6:34 | 05/18/18

