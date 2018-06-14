Transcript for What Would You Do: Young black customers are asked to prepay for their meals

This group of friends who wanna get the cheese Fries skin is about to grab a bite to eat after school. Hi I'm very thankful your letter but this waitress -- old fashioned French toast with syrup and make it is not going to make it easy. Just saying no you guys have to be that it's a story that quickly shock to the top of the news. And I have restaurant asked a group of black teens of prepaid for their meal the waitress was disciplined according I have that a manager said he doesn't think the incident. Was racially mother. If you witnessed three teams being treated differently Ada five dollars and on the back animal. Okay what would you do. Yeah I am very won't panic every. How different tells but before she puts in the orders she laser new rule on the table. Just so you guys know you're gonna have to be okay. Sleep every pack light pay before he exactly. I'm gonna go after a quarter bring you back your bill once you pat I have major order for him. There all through them this mother daughter duo appeared shocked by this special week last. And backhanded me resigning. Promise department and they're not about to stay silent. We don't have since. You know the I had trouble with people like them. Their high risk.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.