Transcript for The 17 Rising Stars Of The Party On DNC Night 2 | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Hello and welcome to this week night reaction addition of the fight dirty politics podcast I'm deal and three. We've just wrapped up night two of the Democratic National Convention. The theme for the night was leadership matters. But it was also the key note night which is when we usually hear from an op in coming star in the party. Tonight it was seventeen up and coming stars in the party. We also heard from Joseph Biden's wife doctor Jill Biden we also how do you roll call. Ceremony where. Joseph Biden was formally nominated the democratic nominee. Thought of him as the presumptive nominee but it became official tonight. And security to talk about what went down our senior politics writer period in junior had parrot as a talent to any new. All the here thus is elections analyst Nathaniel rate gets here Nathaniel. That he knew. And attack and politics. Reporter QB Rodgers taking. Me. So Perry let's start off where's. Kind of usual theme of the Tuesday night voted in national convention which is. Giving the rising stars in the party some time to speed and may be. Give some indication of what the party thinks its future tonight with seventeen different people what was going on. Up. Dennis I mean I don't miss only view the keynote speech is always telling us that much I don't remember who gave the keynote speech into dozens sixteen. Armor Obama gave in 2004. Of yacht and a nationally keynote tells us that much so. Elizabeth Warren and LT Lawrence. And I think we are Astra to the United States and aren't hesitant to allow. Several. So. OK so detectives and their that's. Seventeen people spoke it was definitely likes I think they were all under fifties my guess you know and they were all certainly young and acts and in dramatic notes among them is my job and you know some of them fully spoke tonight and to a few of them. I know Stacey Abrams of course it was kind of the biggest who dedicate this beat the most of this group but in terms like showing geographic. Ideological. And down racial diversity the party some meat since. And in terms of showcasing its of one I think this that it had to replace its hold the market American incidental products it is like. The Democratic Party is against Donald Trump. I'm not totally sure what it's for and I think that was clear tonight it's for diversity. It's for inclusion into gets Donald Trump but it's not really sure about what it would it is beyond it. He likes the look is for rock about yet that a resident of that that is well. Yet some ways Barack Obama is that nosed uniting force in the party and he could also give the keynote speech in addition to. I guess is Thursday night insure the nominees. K Li and Nathaniel I'm curious what you made how the parties Arctic deplete its future stars are what its future. Yeah I didn't really think it works you know. I think having a montage of the party's rising stars is a great idea but I think once it lasted beyond 34 minutes to start again. A little Draghi and he frenetic with all the cutting. China actually put the speech together in collage like that I don't think worked as well. I think they should have probably done a he montage like a cent of people you know showing all the different faces of the a bright stars in the party. Leading up to one person who is Kenny and Tina drastic kind of did that was DC Abrams who spoke. Happy and kind of uninterrupted but only for you know maybe a minute. I would have given her a lot more time especially since he is a very good speaker and the clearly someone that com the party all wings of the party I think. Can be excited about for the future. Com but you know I think. How many I to Perry's appointment is also my job to know these people hot and I just watch them how many of those people how many of these blue keynote speakers of the trying to find Nancy can I name now. An hour after seeing them. 23 like I think that's a sign that it didn't make in the impression. Yeah I think it definitely made it difficult or anyone have done to really stand out in any kind of real way. I'm even summer up from her that we are familiar with you know didn't really get a chance speak more than light and twenty seconds at a time. And understand what they were going for especially because given that constraints and a vigil and seeing you. Aaron that same kind of you know. Speech with the reaction of the audience and that energy within that room you would get enables you to something like that doesn't or Barack Obama's speech. But just like with never gonna happen with somebody sitting in front of their camera are like filming in -- something. They try to straighten up with the going to hurt and angry to the paperwork believe in equal to let. So Gail I think you're implying though that date it is a little problem that the party. Couldn't bother to choose someone like you know it is a little indication of all of it looks confusion that. Pick Abrams picking OC KP -- disease just pick someone it's not that hard but it seems like there are too nervous to pick someone in suggest. We yell like this person has not honestly a good side. Yeah I mean I think the party to appoint as different wings that it worries about upsetting I don't know that it's a problem at this point oftentimes these things get. And of getting results through the primary process and for now you know Joseph Biden has the person who suits that role by. Do we know what the future of the Democratic Party looks like. I don't know and I wasn't given a better portrait of what that future looks like through the party's eyes by. Having seventy different people ranging from Conor land who is a more conservative Democrat who won a trump district in a special election. And that also hearing from a air sea or Stacy Abrams. I think. You know the theme of this whole convention has pupils that is that you're gonna hear from Colin Powell and John McCain at your altered in your front. At a market and Alexander Fazio Cortez. And as you said the thing that unites all of those people is that they don't want to be president anymore. What it looks like as a coalition and 20/20 four or when it looks like as a coalition in 20/20 eight you know. I don't know but I'm curious and I guess the question is do we have any sense from. The party of what they think their future books anyway Kelly I didn't want to ask you as you work kind of cooperating at the tact and politics. Beat 4538. What unique of these. Structure of this very abnormal convention. Zoom for the most part. You know with a lot of precautions for cogan and articles and coat covering the code would be over the past. Yet interesting I don't know from just cynical but I really have low expectations. Especially because. You know it was. Only a few weeks ago that they really confirmed that they work really in the U any thing like in Milwaukee. And including happened I didn't accept the donation are to be a few things sort of incurred in the more traditional parents are. Anti wasn't sure how that we're going to be able to pull off how creative they would get a better we're just trying to make you know how people podiums and sort of project that outward. I think it's been kind of hidden missing and we all agreed that the roll call and I was really active in kind of in probably better than the normal roll call because we got to see our home state and picturesque backdrops. An interest in global tidbit there and it was much happier settled we got through it in like 3040 minutes. But then there's another thing where they've tried them and it hasn't won land like eighty that sort of Zuma want that they keep cutting you. Are certain segments. Which is really chronology 0100 the number yet collect don't do that tomorrow night. You know they're they're trying something bringing that breaking new ground I think you can be it will issue what that while also being England judgment. Yeah I agree with all that I allowed to the roll call I do think it was interesting slash kinda sat well I think they're both reflected the fact that we at 538 our geography nerds but also reflected the fact that the night overall was kind of blonde that pretty much everybody on our live blog sent the past part of tonight was the roll call every got to see every all the different people against all the different backgrounds on the pretty scenery in the states. Com but that was definitely my fair part the roll calls are always. Fun with all that regional accents and characters and things like that. I'm but it was really cool like honestly it was the most traveling that I have done cents in now. Last year Sao. I agree the roll call was great and in part because everything else candle wasn't possible commit it was a little. Yeah I mean when he talked to real war one were. Not agree. And means so like so part of it might be that I don't necessarily agree with murder sort of view of the electorate may be like. The parade of kind. Ex Republicans speaking last night I thought covered the subject. But apparently we needed to have. Cindy McCain John McCain. How by part Colin Powell like these are all the same people as John King seeking increases are Whitman. Your experts and say I'm not sure helped beat the electorate is a sort of like. You'll eat a stellar accomplishment people who used to work in Washington so who still live in Washington. Like Colin Powell who don't like straw I just think that part electorate is very small. Judge Joseph Biden is already won those people. I don't know how much talking about them is like was telling them is that useful editions of the being kind of boring as a message and yeah I just I think they're the electorate is that like it's not just let it EEOC should speak more but I think that people who might. Reached demographics who Biden is not aren't doing well with might be like. You talk about Latino voters to be about like younger black would you talk about his blocks electric he's not the silliest strong with but I think. If you below average Joseph Biden the primary or lose an election. Like Joseph Biden Colin Powell John McCain this is Joseph Biden speaks in a certain way the sort of older for the more moderate person sinner leftists and their rights and business site down that part to be. Ten teased he edits and inflated and also nine uninteresting and also. Not very probably neither effective. Yet analysts say I think that they didn't necessarily see. At least the Colin Powell part in the same vein as last lane and called Powell has been a Democrat for awhile now he endorsed Barack Obama so. I think if they fit him into the national security portion of the evening as a way. I'm saying almost you know giving Joseph Biden these almost. I guess nonpartisan which is partly way of saying but these non partisan credentials. You know keeping America safe and that he's Steve so. Com the McCain montage angry maybe it would have been better suited for last night especially right next to the yeah and they tried to shoehorn and fit in with the national security staff but I don't think it worked. I think that was inching about that was that went in immediately from the John McCain montage to the Jill Biden and how challenge you know. Mats and camp started dating which was a bit of an abrupt transition. Com which I think was not ideal. Perry were you're getting as is an interesting point which is what does the party think its goals should be at all this. And we talk as part test that never trappers are a very small segment. The electorate you know like people use to identify house Republicans are in many ways to identify out Republicans who hate trump. So do they think that this is just kinda have. Doubling down on what wants an effective strategy of turning out suburban voters in 2018. Because like it that part of a strategy then maybe it's understandable. Com. I like what what are some of the specifics what I what I would say don't understand. So what I was saying is their very focused and saying moderate moderate moderate moderate and very much saying not left left so there you mean like any of seed bad ass you know Colin Powell good because we're trying to moderate not left I don't think most voters and that we think god would yes indeed electability have. The data suggest is not that most people have used in the middle where they like sort of like. You know the their views elect right the precise and they have only been a conservative immigration enemy liberal something else you return to reach voters are more complicated Maurer. More about the orthodox willing people who are disengaged from the process people who maybe didn't vote and sixty vote in twelve or voted twelve and in infancy yet if you trying to reach anybody. I just think they're targeting so that he hiding information. Moderate kind of like John case to Republican I think we've two nights of that. And I and I think the skill of a it was CE. Or for that matter Stacey Abrams is not a salute their ideology of the people buying an exciting or interesting or compelling I think they're viewing any OC is like left ASU left. Eight you know see good speaker interest being good don't have her stay. We're gonna like abolished seven polished ice what he's speaking but give her more time and give. You know boring Republican ex list it is I think that's and Donna Pressley. Could give a good speech I think they're missing the fact the electors by they're missing young partly to the missing looks you know Portland they're missing the Asian party electorate feels like a lot of although white people and older black people talking as if it no that's Joseph Biden's existing base. Yet had to say tourniquet the electorate really seeking. The Mark Kirk record. Boehner then progressed the supporters for granted like it but we know that they're not gonna approach ramps and we've got ran. So let's not worry about that and spoken fondly as weird sort of split her arm like. You know networks from birds are like people that are somewhere in the middle and you know might. May be built for trumpeter our glory and might come over to get excited but we're really strange sort of emphasis that there. Focusing on and that's a lot of it's commend them than anything like. Standard the infield area we have Bill Clinton speaking and that tests. And filmmaker seeking any kind of research trying to reach some of those orders that they really do need to be. Reach at this point. Or the Caylee I think that's exactly the point they don't need to be taking risks mr. Biden is up by eight points right now I think you know they're playing a very safe. Came which I think makes sense given their position. Com you know. I take your guys his point certainly but I do you think that. They don't feel a lot of pressure to. Kind of Rangel op the progressive Bernie Sanders supporters because I do think that those people are. In Joseph Biden's corner because they just hate. Donald Trump a lot and really wanna get rid of them and low art will happily. Mean and happily that will be content to pull over for now mined cities. That sent it to Perry's plane and death lancry about some of these. I'm other com constituencies as in the Democratic Party that could be featured more thought it was interesting there were a lot of I'm native American speakers and delegates and the roll call which I thought was good. Tom I do think that there there could be a lot more com Hispanic and Asian representation. Com you know that's a complaint that I've hurt particularly about com tennis owners and combines polling numbers among Hispanic voters have been kind of new weaker below replaced a model for Democrats that might be something they would want to gin up the way that they now clearly seemed to be appealing to black voters and to. Increase black turnout for instance. Again I had she'll mention speak more instead of Colin let's kind of Monday night and ideological it's more like someone who speaks team. Not elite voters like it feels like the the head of the party strategists who were like DC people were like who is my list of people in DC like beacons being. The DC view view as a suite of a swing voters like that John Casey person any actual swing voter who matters. Is the sort of west in a personable departs from but also voted for but he's what you if you are here eloquent try to appeal to the sort of white. Non college voters. Do debt and I think they're not really doing as far as it until we are talking about some of these. Constituencies that the Democrats don't seem to be trying to reach our two or rather maybe take for granted or don't feel like they need to win over in order to win this upcoming election. We mentioned Latino voters prevention and on college educated white voters. What do we know about how Biden is due may Wii is some of these groups from looking out more recent polling. You don't. I guess. Putting on a show at the DNC is one thing. You know looking at where it is actual support looks like on the ground is another. Means the crust FC yes he's doing well so there's let seems like he's doing well overall with. He's doing better than Hillary with older people but that's that's the that the density over the united doing better. His numbers are his enthusiasm embezzle so people under thirty but then again they're saying they're voting for him that it's not that excited about voting herbs that something. He's losing white voters without college degrees he's losing them by a slightly less Martin Loral Martin Hillary Clinton is. He's doing really well with white people with college degrees so. So that's kind of the broader look at where he has I we're going to be trying to sort of again he's ahead by eight to nine points and he's doing a lot of things writes I don't wanna be overly critical someone who's winning by a lot. Bit about it at the race is tighter overall keep you strong teams like three or four points is a cloak rooms close race. If I were Biden netted trying to shore up kind of like younger voters in particular and to try to minimize their white without degrees. Gap and to me I'm watching image and it seems very appealing to this sort of white suburban. College voter who he already is doing well. Given the end of this is the 100 anniversary of the ratification in the nineteenth minute I was looking employer women's work for I didn't some of its recent seat yet whole. Had him pulling women at 2% from 40% and went from fox hacked him with 51% vs 39 temperature and I don't listen to break it down by recommitted to do so with 67%. Aunts and worker I'm among nonwhite women and 44%. From white linen prominent advocates you are who brought out that when women. In the majority voted for trump and when he sixteen and for that. A demographic that. He's need to want to trample on two. Notably Austin voters gender gap has certainly increased why do last few elections and went in twenty while Lenin when he sixteenth. And you its recent fox poll with twelve points up at speeds around that range could be another kind of historic gap between men and voters. Yeah I was surprised that they didn't make him bigger DO of the fact that. Literally today is the 100 anniversary. The ratification. Nineteenth amendment giving them in the right about I think. The delegate from Tennessee which was the state that ratified the amendment and put it over the top she mentioned it. Oddly Tom Palmer has mentioned it. His remarks. Anyone out there are two other mentions announced price there was an east segments devoted to it is in the importance of women in the democratic. Well I would say is well over about tonight was. I don't think I knew much about Jill Biden I'll be totally honest with you and I've covered by at and dot minds and our lives for a long time now but it. I could tell you got help Michelle and Barack meant in. How they you know their first dates I think we also have new a little more about the coalition I think this field out for me. A lot of the Jill Biden story and I think a pretty compelling way. I think and knew she was a teacher and it taught in the college and adding if this all I knew about her so in that since. The polling suggests that a lot of people who are voting for Biden are voting for Biden. Because they hate trump and that makes sense but I think it I think if you that if you're that Biden campaign you want more people be voting for Biden because you think. Is because after the positive about buying I think tonight there were some nods to. Biden has foreign policy experience he's a bipartisan person and summit since he's a nice man who's a nice husband that's and who it was news had a challenging life and news. Whose sons died whose wife died early on Sunday at the plant at do you think tonight was effective. In sort of giving more than Joseph Biden story I think she'll that a good job with. And I think if people stayed up for that I think they probably you know more about both the candidate and his wife needed before. Yet the deathly pelican introduction of her even obviously should look the second lady it just like such as what that much in the public. What it. We have a clear and that way if this sort of like her little introduction I and they did a nice job at Eaton uninteresting they're reading them. Funny moment that the growth for Chrysler like the snake anecdote from her grandchildren which I didn't. We currently. Yeah that's a good point I mean it was pretty clear we focused more on boosting art and in the second nine then attacking trump what was the very clear theme. The first night we use our Brothers actually on a previous podcast Perry which is that. So far Biden's on a favorable are not close to trounce on favour of poles and really what one trump the election. Was Hillary Clinton's unfavorable getting somewhat close to his. On favorite rules and then people who dislike polls of that and breaking for triumphed in the act and so it seems lake. You know tonight was about like keeping. Those numbers awful little bear and do we know where those numbers are apt right now. We try to work close to that historic numbers are Reese aren't 2016. Call it like Biden's at like 40% favorable 42% unfavorable looks like it's like. For that barely close his payroll and services vs Trump's number under rules and it's little want 4154. Raw hand you're so. I think we should note. I think Joseph Biden's unfavorable numbers will go up next week for sure that a bill be entire focus of the presentation will be to drive those numbers. And I don't know how important is for by didn't you. Have I think is important doesn't blow to Hillary levels but I think there resentment that won't happen he's not in the public eight. He was vice president would be possible that he's been in the public for London he's not had a sustained tension. And sustained attacks Hillary Clinton and easy way and Hillary used woman that's relevant UT's. How important it is student step but I. If I mean I think they've given the case that Biden is it nice kind gambling. I still think if I were them I'd try to figure how to build the case for Biden has some policy views like I think at this point. Yes every person they know that Bernie Sanders is gonna fight for their health care and so line. People would be able to describe what Joseph Biden's two with three top policies are you heard a little bit adds nobody cares about health care tonight who doesn't. Sutton got pictures of these and try to fill that out a couple days like it actually will go into office to do you want a one. Hey it's the soul of America let's the soul of America that's the heat Lewis it was so this'll America exactly. Are so. It's getting ready here he's Karros Rivera. Quarter and our way from Wednesday so I want to give people the opportunity give some closing thoughts on our editor. The evening order that can vent that unites that we've seen so far. Or if you want to preview any thing you're welcome to do that here to know that tonight was not quite. The fiery night that we saw. On might want. It is striking like watching that first hour. It is up varied diverse partners in terms even thinking about the accidents they featured in this first rising stars people's access how they sound how they look it is striking to. They had decided to the situation but I think in bulk a rising star segment and actual light roll call that was important I think it like. There were native Americans that over. There are black Latino white you know older younger I think that diversity is yet where this story they want to tell envisaged is that. Possibly yes it will but as if you story we're you have. Joseph Biden who. This kind of light. Almost every other presidential nominee except for Obama and Hillary. He's an older white man but they've tried to sort of milled. You know we are bringing the diversity of the country forward. With Joseph Biden as the as the leader of it is sort of a weird message with a difference trying to really emphasized that. In some ways is not the edge isn't Joseph Biden is the leader of this multi racial multi cultural movement. And and that's kind of where we are now we reckon its use a new vision work kind of like presenting a lot of visions forward and don't know envision as were behind Joseph Biden. We sort of know that we were trying to get past Joseph Biden to. It's the greatest of good news in that way. What some and I thought was interesting not about tonight and about last night or in the TV ratings. So the preliminary ratings aren't eighteen point seven million people watched Monday night's proceedings on television. I'm which is down quite a lot from the 26 million that watched the first day of the 26 teen DNC. And I thought that was interesting I kind of was thinking the ratings would go up because people are sitting around at home being bored. But but that was quite a decline so maybe it's the case that the genome. Without stagecraft. A real connection people is that interest said. He could also be just changing viewership habits so. I'm a lot more people are probably streaming the convention on line then didn't when he sixteen so according to the I'm campaign. An additional ten million people on top of that team point seven streams the convention which brings a lot more in line at the -- sixteen numbers. But also boost my sixteen numbers don't include streaming either so you know and streaming was a thing back between sixteen so probably overall there still a decline. So I fan that to be interesting. I'm based on tonight being and frankly not as interesting as last night and expect the ratings to meet you in worse tonight. Com and if you look at that overall in the aggregate you know terms of what we. Think about its impact on the race I would expect probably think you are already expecting not much of the convention bounce because. Com opinions of Biden and trump are ready so baked and weren't very polarized environment but I think when you have relatively few people watching the dimensions. I am my expectations for a bounce are lower than they were going into the convention. You beat me it's been really interest in some the first thing ever a lot of kind of acknowledged it and that of the leader. It is difficult time number and obviously McCullough then that also with what I'm matter movement. And own things have been happening through around the world. And acknowledging that while also trying that you're normal political convention where you're just like rallying around the guardian in name. Tonight felt like they kind of had prepared to sign a little bits are being the Steve and act up again. In the next to harm or they're trying to just sort of get acting and focus on where the party's spirit and and focusing on those things. I was trying to think there aren't any of you think this is very unique that it's all online restaurant I think they repeat and other. Presidential year where. They were such a sort of overwhelming other stories happening that was speaking over people's minds and I don't know that ever been quite like that you know even. You know. 9/11 thus far enough removed from 2004 that I don't think it really overshadowed it the same way that over the kind of he can press and now which also might explain some of the Russian everything people about the thing going on. Or or. I have found is talking to people the Postal Service story is really riveting two people in no way that the convention cannon isn't. And today you had the news about this. Another Ressa gate is story's been going on him I think the diss today of this book has the report from the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russia act. Today as those days a striking right don't think they can mention. But the New York Times in the post wasn't optimistic right now but to me the biggest stories of the day where the Postal Service and the Russia's story. Not the convention and I think that's striking and tell I mean this is. We're in this what really heavy news time was low level call real news happening in the convention yields little lists. Important that it would've most years and I think it'll be different in how Malone and Vice President Biden speak of course but what tonight did not appeal. Can be terribly important compared to the actual news happened in the day. Yeah and it makes you wonder Perry if there's an argument for. Networks. Newspapers. Indicate that we didn't even sent a bunch of Le Carre has any right now we have a huge investment. Let's cover corporate more heavily that are immediate just touted at this point we all have to watch it we all after a comment on our hearts I. By. Yeah it is. Is it is that it is a good reminder that it's like the fourth most important story of the day potentially. All right well now that we have Thoreau only kind of knocked convention an optimist or isn't he lesser wrap up its podcasted. So big you faring. They still. Thank you Nathaniel. Skin. And thank you area. Yeah. My name is the inventor Tony chow is in the virtual control room you can get in touch. Right emailing us podcaster fight pretty dot com you can also of course greeted us with any questions or comments. If you're fan of the show beavis or reading or review apple partner store or tells on about us. Thanks for listening and house.

