What's next in the abortion drug case | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

In part 1 of this FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the recent ruling from a federal judge in Texas that would revoke FDA approval of a drug commonly used in medication abortions.

April 10, 2023

