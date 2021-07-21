What if America had a lot more political parties? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

More
The crew tries to reimagine how voters would align if America were a multiparty democracy.
5:25 | 07/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What if America had a lot more political parties? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:25","description":"The crew tries to reimagine how voters would align if America were a multiparty democracy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"78968487","title":"What if America had a lot more political parties? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/america-lot-political-parties-fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-78968487"}