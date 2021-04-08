Anti-establishment sentiment on ballot for both parties this week

More
The crew discusses the two special primary elections taking place in Ohio and what those races mean for the 2022 midterms.
59:16 | 08/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Anti-establishment sentiment on ballot for both parties this week

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"59:16","description":"The crew discusses the two special primary elections taking place in Ohio and what those races mean for the 2022 midterms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"79248883","title":"Anti-establishment sentiment on ballot for both parties this week","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/anti-establishment-sentiment-ballot-parties-week-79248883"}