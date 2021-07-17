How an armless archer trains his brain to win Olympic medals| FiveThirtyEight

More
Paralympian Matt Stutzman uses a technique called mental imagery to prepare himself for competition.
10:55 | 07/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How an armless archer trains his brain to win Olympic medals| FiveThirtyEight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:55","description":"Paralympian Matt Stutzman uses a technique called mental imagery to prepare himself for competition.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"78896104","title":"How an armless archer trains his brain to win Olympic medals| FiveThirtyEight","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/armless-archer-trains-brain-win-olympic-medals-fivethirtyeight-78896104"}