Transcript for The battle over the abortion ban

battle over abortion tonight. Another state in the news, this time, Missouri where the senate there has passed a very strict abortion bill and it comes after Alabama virtually banned all abortions. The governor there signing that bill 24 hours ago. But tonight, even some conservatives say this might be a step too far. Mary Bruce on the hill tonight. Reporter: For the second day in a row, a state taking sweeping new action to eliminate abortions. The time of choice is the time of conception, not after conception. Reporter: Early this morning, Missouri lawmakers agreed to ban most abortions after eight weeks, even if the pregnancy is caused by rape or incest. Doctors would face prison time. The governor promising to sign it into law. I am honored to lead a state standing here today with many of my colleagues and with so many others who are committed to standing up for those without a voice. Reporter: Just hours earlier, Alabama governor Kay Ivey signed a near total ban on abortion, imposing 99-year prison sentences on doctors. The only exception, if the mother's life is in danger. In the Alabama state house, an opponent of the bill pressed a supporter on why that's the only exception. The answer puzzling. Does the bill make exception for patients who are victim of rape? And, of course, I kind of know the answer. Can you tell me why it doesn't? It allows for anything that's available today is still available up until that woman knows she's pregnant. Reporter: The Alabama decision has jolted the national debate over abortion rights. I don't want to be a fear monger, but I do believe that they're trying to go on a path that would totally dismantle roe V. Wade and we have to be vigilant and express our concerns on this. Legisl legislatively and in. Reporter: Even the top Republican in the house says the bill goes too far. But in my whole political career, I also believed in rape, incest, or life of the mother. There was exceptions, that's exactly what Republicans have voted on in this house. Reporter: But the bill's sponsors have a clear goal. They want this challenged before the U.S. Supreme court. My goal with this bill, and I think all of our goal, is to have roe versus wade defeat -- turned over. Reporter: But even televangelist pat Robertson, who shares that same goal, worried the Alabama bill is too extreme to make it to the highest court in the land. It's an extreme law and they want to challenge roe versus wade, but my humble view is that this is not the case we want to bring to the supreme court, because I think this one will lose. Mary Bruce with us live tonight from the hill. And Mary, legal scholars have said that the cone conservative-leaning court has seemed more inclined to ship away at roe versus wade, and that's led some conservatives to say that this Alabama law may hurt their cause? Reporter: Yeah, David, there is a real divide here in the anti-abortion community in how to challenge this in the courts. Some worry that the sweeping bans like the law in Alabama may simply be too extreme for this court to even take up, and there are several more measured state laws they might be more inclined to take up instead. David? Mary Bruce with us again tonight. Thank you, Mary.

