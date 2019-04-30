Transcript for Biden leading FiveThirtyEight's endorsement tracker

In just under a week since he declared he's running for president Joseph Biden is already the political establishments leading candidate. Our 20/20 democratic endorsement tracker now shows by it and in the lead with 75 points. Cory Booker in second in Kemal Harris close tired. And vice presidents are worth ten points governors eight points US senators six points and sell. When we first launched the tracker on the last day in February I didn't hardly had any endorsements only from governor Andrew Cuomo of New York senator Dianne Feinstein of California. In Delaware senator Thomas carper. The by the eve of his official announcement he picked up endorsements from Democrats like Stephen Lance. US representative from Massachusetts. And Matt Pryor from Pennsylvania. One endorsers former DNC chair and Randall even switched his endorsement from Amy Klobuchar to Biden on April 22. After Biden announced he was running for president and he felt when he sent his endorsement shot up to 75 points catapulting him into Italy. He received ten endorsements. From party members such as John Carney the governor Delaware. Alabama senator Doug Jones. And Pennsylvania senator Robert. Let's compare the top five candidates in our tracker rate now. Elizabeth Warren has 23 points all of which come from her home state of Massachusetts. Klobuchar currently has 39 points and all of her points also come from her home state Minnesota. Similarly 52 harris' 55 points come from endorsements from other California politicians. Even Booker who is in second behind pride and 56 of his 57 points from New Jersey. Now here is guidance. Oh he enjoys home state support from Delaware. His endorsements are much more spread out some from Pennsylvania some from Alabama and then others from New York as well as a few other different states. Will continue to attract endorsements as we get closer to the democratic primary. So it'll be worth keeping and I and whether I didn't can hang on to this at an extra non. This at 538 dot com slash endorsements to follow along.

