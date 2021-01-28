Transcript for Confidence Interval: QAnon is not going anywhere | FiveThirtyEight

They Caylee what are we doing today hey Tony we are doing my very first episode of confidence. Interval are what theories where we can take and then we tell you how clip that we are. Okay which if it. I think it's like. It is not going anywhere so I'm Gingrich when it went by with inaugurated he might have seen some reaction from Yuma followers who were surprised and confused about what was happening that's because Q and is a conspiracy theory where people believe that there's this global cup ball. Had a Keeley. Baby eating Satan warts are paying at least that kind of run the world and that Donald Trump was going to put these people on trial he was going to bring them exposed them to the light. And everything will be repealed and let the biblical action a lot of you have leaders believe that inauguration it was within the public really you know like would be he was. Confirmed that he actually did win the election he was going to bring all of these evil had a files to justice that was going to be execution street and Marshall line. All of the things that predicted to happen. None of which actually. So some people vote you Wear except by those who can use some sort of wondering what happened now. And I think a lot of people thought that the initial reactions and interpreted that as humans imploding this with their final show it didn't happen but clearly. People must be giving up on Q and on and develop their lives. Don't think that's got. The way. How confident are you in this. How confident thank you Leon it's not going anywhere. I learned that twenty dollars and so that they need to understand is that with a group like Q one single prophecy is not the be all and now they have this whole complex world view that their poll. Community is based off of and so they can rationalize around something like inauguration date going forward as normal. And can come up with new theories you know they misinterpreted the clues. That will come up with ideas that. Biden isn't really president this was a deep state or Turkey what recorded the inauguration days earlier. The alternative ways that they can get around any kind of rational I think in order to keep their belief system intact even see it with other conspiracy theory like the birth you know over time no matter how much evidence came in approving that Barack Obama was born in the United States. That and it just never went away people would kind of lose faith in it for a little bit when they gotten information that eventually would seek back in and and belief in the birth and that. Is still strong and stay visible from play nineteen that showed that a third of Americans. Definitely or probably thought that Barack Obama was born in Kenya and a majority of Republicans not so. Even in spite of all the evidence of the contrary this conspiracy theories though persists and I think the key will be very similar thing. The only reason why I'm not hundreds of censure reckoning Diana hill is because there has been some effort from the mainstream social media companies. To get rid of key which is the wave a lot of people were engaging with it's no longer on FaceBook excellent that are people have to go anymore. Fringe areas to fight it and Donald Trump you know he was never explicitly. Promoting huge he was really kind of fanning the flames of that movement and no longer and weather and eleven being in the White House that might take a little bit of wind at their sales. If you like this video please subscribe during two channel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.