Transcript for You might have given the coronavirus to your cat | FiveThirtyEight

Camera child and you're listening to podcasts ninety in from 530. We've learned time and again that animals can give diseases to Hugh. These are called zoo not a diseases and we've seen this happen with Ron of harris' flew. Ebola basically most major disease outbreaks in recent memory. But of course the reverse is troops Hugh humans can give diseases to animals including cutting ninety. I've pretty it's the senior science writer Maggie Kurtz has been looking into this and she's irritated hey Maggie thank you so much for joining me. Thanks anatomy on and a soup to startup which animals do we know key contracts that in ninety. So of course the last year there's been a lot of research on this and some of that has been just naturalistic mrs. aid transparent. It's arts cooked to that happened. Some of it is stuff that's coming from laboratory experiments on cell lines and some of it is coming from that direct animal experiments. But what we are sort of figuring out is that there are. Quite a few animals actually are susceptible to stars took to contracting cope nineteen from us. That includes your minks and parents kind of similar to those minks from. Denmark that got coded last year. You've got rabbits. You also have. Good cat families so everything from lions and tigers you figured domestic kitty cat living in your living room. Are all susceptible to coat intact cats seem to get a pretty easily for Hamas. You also have. Not human prime mates. So this has been an issue for guerrillas as well so just how sick do you these animals cat. Some couldn't get very sick I mean minks were dying from business and some some have very few symptoms at all. What we seem sort of twist V domestic cats for instance has been. You know may be ready knows that not necessarily. Even showing any symptoms just carrying it around and transmitting it from cats cat. Suit this may seem like. Kind of a silly question but if certain animals aren't getting so sick why should we worry so much about them actually contracting this disease. Two. Illustrate that I hope went back to the fact that Asian bats don't necessarily get very sick with Kobe nineteen but they were her carrying around. All of these corona viruses including the precursor viruses to stars of two and that a population that doesn't get very sick. But gets this virus pretty rapidly as a population where a virus can begin to mutate and change and either jump back to humans. Or begin to make its hosts more sick and other hosts sports act. Rate it's actually pretty similar to why we are saying about people who don't get vaccinated. Just because the risk to you is fairly low save your young don't have any preexisting conditions. Doesn't mean that the buyers can't mutate and sided view if he added and you know start off that cascade of new infections that are actually more dangerous. I mean every place and a virus has an opportunity to. Divide to reproduce. Is an opportunity for its genetic information to be copied and every tiny genetic information gets copied while that is where mutations happen. And most of the time those mutations honestly do not matter but the way in the evolution works is that. Sometimes. They do. A do we real world examples and maybe not from Kobe ninety in that from past viral infections that have jumped from humans animals. The virus is kind of changing as they get passed back and forth between humans and animals we do. Flu is actually really fascinating business and we know a lot of the stuff about flu because this is something where researchers happened focused on studying for a very very log time because flu unlike cup in nineteen. Seems to. In fact. Agricultural animals and things like. Chickens and its domestic ducks and hit us. So if you look at this case situation. And this is one of the most fascinating story I picked up while reporting. Is that. The 2009 Swine Flu pandemic. Is something that some of union remembered. Originated on these giant pig farms in Mexico. Where people wearing close contact with pigs and it was getting sort of passed over the pics to people. At that time. When it first emerged this particular. Variant. Flu was not present in pigs anywhere else in the world. Today. After that pandemic has happened in people had spread all over the planet. There is not a place on earth that farms pigs that does not have descendants. That 2009 Swine Flu strain in the pigs. And it is not because the pigs had been traveling. All over the place this is you mean they're not collect globetrotters. Well now if I am I respect that hadn't. Shoot your shot yes they are they were not look otters. In this is people business people spreading this virus to pigs so now you have these. Variants that are descended from that 2009 pandemic in these pigs. They're starting to change again and come back to us. And there's been at least 400 cases of kids who raise pigs for state fairs in US. Picking up. New a mutated strains of the 2009. Pandemic. Back from pigs to them again. She is that so creek is hitting this might seem like sort of that Paulus question tonight sort of suspected know the answer but. For certain animals like tax which humans don't always have the best relationship where. One idea don't we just eliminate that reservoir of disease it's why not just. Killed those animals. So that the disease is can't just jump back into humans. So. We can really easily. If necessary. Kill an entire herd of pigs. In a farm nobody wants to do that it's a thing you can do if you're trying to shut down the spread of disease. That's really really hard to do with animals that we don't have that kind of control over so. I think a good example of this is that there is a species act that. Used to be extremely. Common and the American northeast one the most common bats. In that region. And people never figured out where most of these bats were spending the terror. Like people were stacking these bats people and these bats all of the time and these bats still have these secrets that like Regis never knew all so. You can't. Kill off something if you don't know. It's life and even if you could do that it doesn't necessarily work site caught this guy who his research is studying vampire bats. He's very defensive about the vampire bats because lake he kind of had this kind it's. Sad it's basically nobody loves them and no one cares about and there's all these conservation projects to exceed bats all over the world and I studied the bats that. People are actively trying to kill. And beat this is because these these vampire at sea species of bats that actually do you drink blood. Based Fred race. And so it there are lot central and south American countries where these bats live where. There have then projects to cull them off to stop the spread of rabies among farm animals. That they feed on and one of the really interesting things that they found from Matt is that it does not necessarily reduce the spread of rabies to -- all that's an area. In fact they can make rabies cases go. And they think that that news be kinds. Win you wipe out an entire population back indiscriminately. Your knocking out the ones that were all soul. Resistant. To that virus. And then you're leaving ecological and each. Where new bats from someplace else who might not have been resistant to that virus can now sort of flow and and start doing their thing and it doesn't necessarily actually stop the spread of disease. I just wanna say for what it's worth I actually really love facts and the empire that's a really cool day like share blood. With each other they're actually really good shooters. And though even share with late genetically dissimilar members of their their group. So there. East and it lets be clear that's are adorable. Two. If you've ever won it late I think ugly you looking a little. Ole house. Fox thing that can fly oh my god who hasn't. I think some people probably would happen but I don't care or have an act if Iraq. Am so okay we now know that these animals can get. What can he do to keep you on. Safe. So what. What we can keep these animals safe is honestly like limiting our contact with them and making sure that we are treating them Adams. Fellow creatures that we can spread disease Q. The virus got into us. Probably from bats. Those bats. Don't have. You know don't have the green space to sit around and have conversations about how they should be treating us to be do. And now that responsibilities the past and Internet and its spread to other animals most of what are the next apps but this six. So. Scientists are still sort of trying to figure out. Which bats in North America might be susceptible to this so farmers the one that they've actually gotten gains. My animal study on it turned out not to be. And there are still doing research on what animals are susceptible to it more broadly as well. But I think a big part what the next steps are is just being cognizant that this is something that can happen soul it you know. Limiting contact between animals and it had contact with humans that have had coated. You know limiting our contact with animals when we know we are sick. Those are things that are there definitely need. Definitely the next steps in this process. This is clearly an evolving stories so please keep me posted. As you learn more. But for now Maggie think you so much for speaking with me this is great. Thank you so much for having me on that's it for this episode of podcast nineteen if you question you'd like to answer on the shell. Email us a voice memo asked podcast nineteenth at gmail.com that ask podcast 192. Mount dot com. I'm and a Rothschild our producer this induces street up. Abbott Mallon is our executive producer if you like this episode of ficus nineteen you can subscribe to us on podcast this picture or wherever you get your podcasts. And if you like this video that's got to us on two.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.