Transcript for COVID-19 cases are rising. Americans’ thoughts on next steps. | FiveThirtyEight

Hello and marketing politics podcast I'm Zealanders and today we're again talking about the politics rotavirus and efforts to music it. The number of covered cases in the US is surging largely due to that there. During the summer trough we were seeing ten to 151000 reported cases per day but that number is now up to 60000 and rising. 97% of the current hospitalizations and 99%. Of the doubts are among unvaccinated people according to this easy. So while there have been great expertise amongst vaccinated people the vaccine is still overwhelmingly effective at preventing severe cases and death. As of right. 58%. Of Americans twelve and up are fully vaccinated. And the vaccination rate has fallen from over three million vaccinations per day in April to about 500000. Per day now. In response to the right cases the CDC recommended this week that vaccinated people Wear masks indoors in places with significant community spread. Nearly two thirds of US counties qualify under that CDC. The federal government and some states are also taking measures to try to increase vaccination rates. Particularly amongst public employees' health care workers so today we're gonna talk about what Americans make up the rise in cases and mitigation efforts what politicians are doing and how little squares wit what public health experts Ers. He repeated do that our seniors aren't Frederic Perth when Maggie high. Most of us as politics reporter Alan sandals Alex Ian and elections analyst Jefferies Kelly death. It Jalen. So Jeff I know you have been digging in two news some of the polling on where Americans had their act weird this news. To start off how worried are Americans at this point about the recent increase cut case. I think the take away. From the data that we're seeing in polling is that Americans are maybe moderately more were eight there was an exits polls that showed. An eleven point increase in sort of oh concerned about returning to normalcy return to normal life activities. Since may. So made it suggests the concern is up in response that tells a variant. But the same time morning counsels has been tracking. Data on sort of how concerned people are about to corona virus in the community. And that's only ticked up a couple points intrusive sort of severely concerned. To me that's a suggests that people are yes a little more worried that doesn't mean I think that. The potential dangers of the delta very really struck home and have scared a lot of Americans. More than they were armory board. Yeah weird is the ball Americans lie like is the majority whip kind of ought to concern you mentioned the trend lines but is that the majority of Americans. So I sit the polling would suggest that. In terms of who's like very concerned. You know it's not a majority it's and Sorin the 40% range. Americans. So on the whole I think if you throw in some look answered yes you get a majority of Americans but it's it's sort of the thing that's really been notable past. Polling which you know by 38 tracked for a long time. I'm a sort of how how many people were very concerned he saw that spike when things were a lot worse obviously last year. And it different points along the way during this pandemic so I think the fact you're not seeing that numbers spike. Is indicative of you know. People are worried that they haven't really become a lot of words. Yeah I mean so politicians are contending Wear what to do about this same went public health experts. What are Americans thinking about our at this point you know the possibility. New policies or mitigation. Efforts. From what I see and I think there is some appetite for vaccine mandates not an overwhelming amount of support. But that's something you know nineteen uptick and support in just as. Koop and you know continue see it worse so that there is a morning console. All from July and they found that about three and five adults. Said state federal and local governments as well as employers schools and businesses should require vaccinations. In 777%. Vaccinated adults so that the federal government should be requiring an act should sorry should require. That everyone get accident. Yes definitely Kaiser Family Foundation polling on this sensitive need it actually made it made it seemed to me as though. People's opinions. Of ballots. Vaccination requirements that we dip her a lot based on where you wouldn't be applying that kind of. Requirement. So most workers don't want their employers to require Kobe vaccination. But more than half of Americans saying that colleges universities and skate to twelve schools should require vaccination for students and teachers. When we're thinking and now the unvaccinated population. At this point. Who are we talking about rights are people twelve and older. Have been groups to get vaccinated at this point I mention that numbers around 58% of people acts. So that 42%. Of Americans. You know who are they and why aren't they vaccinated at this point. W a lot of younger people. You know looking at that coded. Vaccine data from the CDC. About 80% of people it's X 65 and older have been vaccinated. But in the eighteen to 64 so very large Hastert there I'm only about 55%. Haven't vaccinated so. You have and if you sort of break that down. Further you'll see in this fashion polling data people asking about it that. Sort of as the older you get the more people are vaccinated generally speaking so that means in particular I think a lot of people in eighteen to 2019 to 34. Are still not fully vaccinated. And so that that's sort of the group that particular look at but also people you know under their thirties and forties. Does seem to be up disoriented mid forties late forties that age group seems to be the group that is particularly us. It peers also a partisan comment to this too you know of course not all Republicans are necessarily vaccine has attended. Most vaccine has a ten Americans are Republican in the tenth in the Mossad digging into for a separate story of facts to back East Point about the Kaiser Family Foundation. They do what specifically at the demographic profiles of people who were not acceded and some of the most common profiles of these people are you know aged was one to test pointed and also. Most people in this group are white they identified as Republicans they did not have college degrees and they were most likely to be based in the suburbs. Yet I think it's also worth noting. Iran. In terms of like the likely it is being vaccinated leases could share a particular group. Do you see that on the whole. White American Samoa had been vaccinated and Blackberry cancers panic Americans. Them as shares each group. So obviously there trees collars that are also under vaccinated some of that could could come up. It can be done access issues. Kaiser Family Foundation polling action. It black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to say that they rated. Time you get the vaccine worried about missing work they're more likely to be right about those aspects when vaccine white Americans. So I think you can you can kind of look at that as awesome thing here. Back. Not know where to get the vaccine or not think that there were eligible for it as well. So there is any you know part of access I think is also information and outreach and I think that that's something that. Bristol doing a superb three shop and. Do you think I think that has popped up I think is interesting is eight you know a lot. That the reasons why it when people. People who are taxing about why they don't wanna get backstage and a lot of it kind of boils down cheated newness. And aren't you vaccines. Wind. Kaiser Family Foundation is pulling about this back in June late June. There were coming up about 53%. The people who were acceding to yet act said that. One of their major reasons why it's because of vaccines for two new. They also said they were worried about side FX at the same race. And 20% of them said that it being two new ones demeaned reason they hadn't gotten vaccinated which is. You know the biggest single. Single reason why anybody. Wasn't getting vaccinated group. The last thing on dissing on this is. Just that there's a distinction between. In among unvaccinated population there's a distinction between people who are just refusing outright to get back acceded vs others who are taking more Michael we can see it's. In the Kaiser Family Foundation found that you know. That she group certainly very very different so the former group to group that's like. You higher fees get vaccinated again they tend to be right Republican and am between thirtieth forty years old. The latter group. That seeking more or wait and see approach their it's a bit more diverse included 39% of Democrats. 22%. Of black adults and 20% of Hispanic adults and something I found surprising was. Sandy 2% of the respondents in this group were between the ages of eighteen and 49. OK so with that in mind understanding the dynamics of people who were not vaccinated at this point. How persuade a poll. Horror you know about 42% of Americans. You know who what are people thinking in terms are close we can get too full racks and each. One interesting thing that was training and hazard was bats. It authorization from the FDA. Is gonna make a pretty big impact on those we can see folks you know 49% of them said that they would be more likely to get the coping vaccine. If that FDA approval. Windy that FDA approval comes there. Yeah and again it's going that Kaiser data. They you were looking at its live three big things that condense. Vaccine skeptics to get vaccinated and the three main packets they Albert. One. When they seen millions of other Americans getting vaccinated and being C an aftermath that was a big drop. The second was hearing words of encouragement from friends doctor is Stanley members and then lastly. It was learning that if you are not vaccinated you might not be able to participate in certain things that acts needed. People are you going to be able to do. Yankee I think Alex's point about. These are two groups and others district to sort of hesitant particularly see approach and then there's a group that's very much like ardently refusing to get the vaccine. I think that first group you know people wait in seeing you can you can. Convince them I think to get the vaccine and their other banks at Kaiser also mentioned another thing might be having. Mobile vaccine units for example serving you know under vaccinated. Areas that's are thinking get people. To two to get vaccinated. But the the real challenge I think in the group that I have a difficult time imagining making inroads with is that group that is are refusing. Because their numbers haven't really changed much in the past few months like to share of people who say that they won't get the vaccine that they're very unwilling to get the vaccine. Which as you mentioned in you know a lot of Republicans fall into that group for example. Or at least make it a disproportionate share of it for instance backed group. Yet seen the numbers shift suggests to me that they're they're pretty hardened in their opinions and sit that's I think. Maybe the most challenging group but if you can get a lot of his wait and see people. To get vaccinated you can get a lot you can -- breakthrough that 70% mark that the president Biden had laid out is that goal you can maybe higher than that but. That that other group that's very ardently refusing there generally hard. Also one we come back to use some of the stated just looked at because it into did things that stood out to me as things that would. Meet people who are not accede it more likely to get the vaccine are stuff like providing free child care we know. During vaccination and to recover from side effects. If employers were getting paid time off for getting to a vaccine clinic annals of recovering from side effects. I mean we know look at the side effects of this vaccine these vaccines can be kind of all over the place you know some people don't have anything you swear arm. And that other people bidding to just get knocked on their butts and there are a lot of people in America fare whom the space student. Get knocked out for her 24 hours is. She's doesn't exist and we haven't really made it a whole lot. And spend the whole lot of policy of a lot of politics around trying to make it easier for them. For the group. Of Americans that has more anti vaccine than vaccine has its hands. We're Jews these ideas come from as a kind of like a grass we're stealing is a career media consumption and through political writer and it. You know I think early on in the pandemic we talked a good amount about some. Vaccine skepticism amongst communities of color that was related to. You know historical experiment or a kind of distrust of some government institutions etc. You know district that we're talking about now is it similarly it distrust in government institutions. And what's going on. So I talk a little bit about what's. This paper that justice and ski who studies. Conspiracy theories ends. Medical association politics. That he just cannot let this month that where he is using. Two national surveys from between eighteen and 22 when he. And basically finding it. That. But he's adding that there is two kinds of polarization happening American base that left right polarization and then there's also polarization around. That kind. Conspiratorial. Arrests. Populist. Anti establishment. Politics. And people who don't. Gravitate to that believe and that and I think that kind of polarization. Is playing a really big role here in a because you're seeing it. That's. If you'd like you to listen to people if you kind of click read the rhetoric like that's the thing that's driving this more. Dan net you know. The ideology. Of the Republican Party right lake it's more about that anti establishment. Orientation. Bennett is about actual conservative politics. Yet to beat act it's sort of and to distrust of institutions. Which you know we we note. It is true that analog polling data look back you know. Democrats might be more likely are are more likely should stated say trust medical scientists are trust the health care system. But sometimes it's that the Republicans at an extremely low number and Democrats sent a low number when it comes to trust. So it's not that Democrats are usually trust bull say the health care system they distrusted a bit more than Republicans. So I think. At that for instance speak suit. How that that lack of trust institutions might be playing into people's fears there's lots adds he's out there about you know negative attitudes regarding the pharmaceutical industry. There's also lot of skepticism toward media that actually is across the board. For pockets of are likely to be skeptical of mainstream media but Democrats also. Aren't necessarily you know super Tressel and I have a ton of confidence in. In media either eyes and obviously media's when talking about. That the problems are facing with trying to get the vaccine out there and trying to in a way encourage people to get the vaccine. By writing about it the consequences of getting the vaccine. And so I could see is sort is across the board getting and that an anti establishment. Sentiment that a lot of that can come from a lack of trust in institutions. This is human beings as Hinske has talked about his miss trust in institutions is not. Crazy unfounded idea right like there are reasons we mistrust institutions we talked about some of that stuff already. But he's talking about like again. Different things than that might imagine like capital a capital. Kind of getting into this reflects that space where. You know people are gravitating towards. Conspiracies gravitating nicked words. Support for violence gravitating toward support for. In an outsider politicians who also support political violence. And it kind of breakdown. Democracy. In only these this kind of thing he's talking about and he's trying to sort of pull it out from the left right orientation. Because it does two things this hour both bear. And they don't necessarily operate independently and you can guess. Situations. Where in the name pushing. The left right polarization. Politicians are firing out deed polarization around its. Anti establishment politics. Does at all. Replica. You know data and research kind of where Americans stand on vaccination efforts and and where we may be headed. Insurers and other mitigation efforts like masking. Which the CDC says. You know meet new guidelines on this week and other things like human social distancing and in some activities again where Americans had incomes are opening our t.'s. So I had seen polling that does show some openness has apparently it's masking say there was a hill Harris poll that was released. And I think it was last week where 74% of Americans that they support a mask mandate if there were. A local spike include cases and surprisingly that included 59% of Republicans and 53% of trim voters. Aunt's 93% of Democrats. As it relates to social distancing I do think there's less of an appetite for that and less and less Americans report. Doing this regularly so 88 Jack at the top the pod cast decided that it says poll and they found that 64% of Americans said in April at these socially dissidents. At least once in the last week. But now only 43% of Americans say the saint and saint maybe that's because vaccines are becoming more prevalent I'm not entirely sure. But as a really two things like social distancing and do you think there's less of an uptake to do go on a regular basis. He answered it giving it that in there is a poll by scout rest reason he found actually. So more people felt the lock downs that we had earlier on the pandemic did more harm good. And to me that sort of speaks the idea that if we. Where maybe locked out should be the best course of action. That you might need more assistance this time in even back we previously so density. Of ours I mean hopefully obviously you don't get to that situation again by. I did some European countries have had to go back. Have had at least look at dance again at the culture has been doing with. Very bad circumstances to use. But it's out there like if we do get into another bad situation with the rules spike in cases and things are bad some parts of the country. In the politics of a lockdown actually lot might be. War. Yeah I think Australia and France at least have a patent pretty big protests her going back into arms. Which is somewhat counterproductive to the school were reluctant. Yet and in terms have and we talker. You know some of the challenges. Of walls some of the challenges of polling on coroner buyers because after talk act links. You know some the disparities in terms. Reacting to news corporate restrictions might have actually caused some polling error in 20/20 and Cerro. When you pull these things tricky but you might be reaching a population that is more prone to. He enthusiastic about Covert restrictions or at least accepting of carbon restrictions but also there's a difference between kind of expressed concern. And actual behavior in the exit poll you mentioned earlier a line. Concern has ticked off a little bit but people's actual behavior in terms. The extent to which they're socially distancing wearing masks. And sought hasn't increased at all even as some some concern has gone up so. I would be curious to see kind of what we actions would be light. You know what brought reactions will be like to the CDC guidelines and any forever. You know restrictions mitigation efforts we might see. There. And also really interested in between. You pass. Those polls I think champion ancient winner. More than 50% of Republicans word. Said they would support mask mandates that like there was a spike in cases. But then you have multiple states where the politicians and actually need masks mandates it legal economic and city level. So like. That's that's an interesting contrast and it makes me wonder a little bit about like. What happens. To some of the state legislators and news governor's if they get into a situation where things are bad and exchange and they can't do when he. Yeah I mean we've seen in and numbers states. Either new legislation. I don't hire for example the Republican controlled state legislature actually passed an answer in new limitations on line. The Republican governor Mike DeWine sort of visibility for like emergency are spots. Sort of limiting his powers to some extent actions constitutional amendment Pennsylvania pass recently. Debt soared to the same thing to the governor there. And it's it's interesting that a lot of that has been driven I think by more on the Republican side of the aisle in terms of trying to limit. An executive's ability to. Inactive emergency. Or use emergency powers to deal with a situation like tennis massive health crisis the current ours cause than somebody sees shut down last year in. And a lot of Republican politicians in particular have have pushed back on that and even sometimes when the governor question was Republican. Yeah sorry to your point and definitely in red states like Texas there's been tested downright refusal to impose any. Sorts of new mandates and I think. To your point it's probably because Republican voters overall are less likely to stay back there in support of things like. Asked me dates for parents to begin. Our governor Greg app and it recently said that you know it's time for quote personal responsibility. As it relates to masking and vaccines. Making even in Florida. Governor Rhonda CN tennis. Pledge that there would be no warlock towns in the seats while. It's I it this is such like Ed messy place politically because lake. Personal responsibility. And public health. Like there's six you kind of off. I would say diametrically opposed concepts. But they don't necessarily. Like the idea like a public health program does not work on an individual individual basis and like that's currently starting to get inch you. Problems here. We've talked plenty about what Americans are thinking and a little bit of our power. Politicians are responding to news this new rising code cases accurately to the delta area. You know so what our politicians are we talked a little bit about it has made it let's start with the Democrats are what what's boarded up behind administration and police state governors do you. Let the federal level I think there is there's news yesterday about art and pianist who announced that. All federal employees must be vaccinated against food there or be required to use admit to regular testing. He had you're seeing some states. Run by democratic governors. Like California New York's art to implement. Mandatory vaccine. Requirements street Summers are all state employees. And says that C and I think that's getting it that that. Mandate question I'm that we talked a little bit about nine years after start to see it a load also some companies for example have have implemented. Fat man gains vaccine requirement so. Here is sorry to see you think things move in that direction at least among. Democrats in the narcissus. Company's TU that are necessary political. There is a hospital in New Jersey I think that fired six. Numbers like nursing staff wouldn't get vaccinated. QV I mean that kind of brings up the question duties. Mandates. Work that you know the federal government through your department's decision had mystic partners are. Finding work. I mean like IAE it. I would not. Expects them basically what we've seen when it didn't the reasons why people aren't getting vaccinated. Not expected to increase vaccination rates. But you know. Not having people at a nursing board. Unvaccinated makes people seem fair so it depends I guess that Richard polls are. Right like us maybe shorter of the either get vaccinated or you're fired stance which seems relatively rare at this point it's still mostly in ordering New York State and New York City in California. At for federal employees. It's more proposition yet vaccinated or you have to undergo. Weekly testing or in some cases more than weekly testing. And then also limiting you know essential travel for people who are vaccinated required masks and certain circumstances for people are vaccinated required social distancing in certain circumstances for people to kind of like. You either get vaccinated or your board and in some. How does that work. I mean there's there's burdens are also might. Things that are increasing safety for the people around homes others that as well. But again I can't come back to that is that is polls. You know why people aren't getting vaccinated and. I just I don't I don't know or didn't bat and give indeed. Anti establishments. Capital capital lease thread here. That that's going to lead to more people coming out getting vaccinated he's going to be where people being angry. But what about so that's media from Internet acts Porsche right but there's this other pork and we talked route. That's Maurer has sent maybe more agencies or just has difficulty acts us. Is that kind of where these policies are focused. Well one thing. The Kaiser Family Foundation looked at that I mentioned earlier is. Telling people who were on the fence if you don't get back seated you might miss out on XYZ opportunity here have to undergo these extra precautions. That does 1000008 people who are on the fence to get acts and it. When it comes to. There politics here according to morning council's tracking poll this week net approval for the CDC. And Joseph Biden's hand away the virus fell to record lows. What's going on here are people just kind of annoyed that the corona virus is coming back what do they see kind of specific deficiencies. Ian power. Biden and the CDC are currently us. Think with the CDC the frustration seems to be around. Just like what people see is like confusing after changing. Guidelines. And somehow that is. A preventable problem that is a CDC own goal and some of the is just like what happens when science changes this news mass guideline change. That's tied too science that gains. Kind of still in the process of being developed in editor's unpublished studies that the CDC has been doing that day he started to notice dance. That's needed people had higher. Levels. Viruses they were carrying around debt and have didn't you know the case when it earlier periods of coated. And are kind of taking steps to do something about that assuming that higher levels of virus you're carrying around. Means you're more likely to be infectious to others. Because if you guys would call big getting rid of the mass guideline was largely based on research that was showing that acceded people couldn't spread the virus around. Gary efficiently. So it. You know. Science changes and guidelines kinda think you're going to follow the science guidelines changes with the science. And also. The CDC has not done a really great job throughout this entire. Pandemic. Is. Being transparent in explaining that. When it comes to you. If you terror the situation that Biden is and she is dealing with his handling of the pandemic has long been kind of wonder it is stand our areas in the polling. What what's going on there. Amid MIT somewhat regression to me anxious approval wise you know he's been president for awhile. Things improved to some extent. Buy it. Things are. Maybe going quite swimmingly now there's worry about the stilted coming back and it's a slight uptick in concern if if that we discussed earlier it's certainly a particularly large one so far. I'm so yeah maybe fifty coated VT to some extent. And so maybe that's pushed. Biden's approval on the current buyers down to to some degree. To be clear though it's still like overwhelmingly. Positive it's just not as positive news as east concede Paul's better on his handling it covered than pretty much any other issue. Yeah so I want to come back to kind of the Republican side of the equation here offer a little it. It seems like we've seen. Kind of increase messaging from Republican lawmakers. Governors at Sadr. That encouraging guilty to get vaccinated. You know why is that kind of what's going on within the Republican Party right now in and how dare you rain. Their efforts against Kobe did end the politics of. While we know that one we know from research on like changing people's minds or strongly held beliefs that. But each year from. A lease within their cultural groups within the political groups. Is one of the best ways to make those changes so. You know I would assume that somebody in the Republican Party is aware of that date and is trying to. You know place. That. He I mean I just found the change in tune pretty. Startling and nine tarnish her wire reports parked and part of it could just be what we talked earlier a lot of vaccine skeptics are Republicans and Republican lawmakers wanted to war to convince their fees to get acceded. It also could just be the delta variant we don't know too much about that Mary Ann and were sold as we still figure outs. Maybe that is sort of lit a fire under Republicans to you know take this more seriously than they had that happen to be any of the panda Mac. I do you think it's worth noting that it. This change in tenant or at least changed emphasis on might be better way of putting it down. It strikes me that it in some cases it's been governors are Republican governors. You know Republican senator like Mitch McConnell Senate Minority Leader. But this doesn't necessarily mean that. Some of the sort of more conservative Republican members of the house. Said a lot of vaccines skeptical. Or even anti vaccine meet those sorts of statements. I'm not really sure that they necessarily changed to an all that much so I think it's I think it's sort of a mixed bag and I think the British embassy. Regulation here in terms of that sort of messaging but I have noticed that. For example there is lot of coverage. This. Open letter or whatever that Sarah Huckabee Sanders who ran for governor Arkansas right she was trying to sort of talk about it being the truck vaccine and this accomplishment by truck that people should take the truck vaccine. Which is obviously political framing it in that way on and try to build more Republican support for she's running for governor. I in Arkansas. And so I think for for executives particular sailing officials there Beatty bore. The desire to. Get Republicans vaccinated or at least sort of push that message then maybe Amman house members who have. And I represented a smaller place there there. You know they're beholden to primary voters to some extent. And maybe wanted to appeal to you need him more extreme part of their party base and saved the state officials. Yes I'm mainly to come back to the anti establishment thing it's not been leaked and the anti establishment Republicans. Telling people get vaccinated. So again we really need he has found another way to chip away at he ate at that people who are like I don't know maybe at some point. By it it's probably another thing that's not gonna do much with the ones back. Are really strong lead against. Yes I think. Four in a lot of cases. It. People who have been very vocal about getting the news. Dealt area searches Republicans and vocal about it. More vocal about it kind of earlier on in the pandemic when the vaccine are initially came out right I mean you saw. Mitch McConnell saying I'm getting vaccinated government should direct into it I guess there's a lot of coverage. This shift but it may in many cases. The same Republicans who were very vocal about it then or again vocal about our case as. Noncore everybody got jazz hands trans. Pump up the audience one last time. Where does that whereas like the ball where the ball Republicans come down on this is promoting vaccines. A winning political proposition verses and alternative. You know. The alternative is a little murky but it's basically like. Euro it don't you know it's by a health privacy. Vaccine requirements are. Anti American man like Barack reckon I mean you can exit poll thoughts and I think that people should. Act there shouldn't be act's requirements. But the politics in the Republican Party are more divided on the politics of the Democratic Party bears the weight. And I think the fact you have. Yeah. 60% yours adults in this country are vaccinated and I the percentage among registered voters is probably higher. Com sense rich people who vote tend to beat Lamar engaged. Enters its price more likely to be vaccinated than just your average adult American. Knowing that and knowing that. Independence on the whole are more likely to say that annually vaccinated than not. And if you thinking about the politics of vaccination. May not be the greatest luck to have a very. Hardened ET vaccines stance. Which might help explain also why you see statewide officials for example being more inclined. Two to promote the vaccine and say. Congressional Republican represents a district trump won like 64% of voters. So I I think that's. A factor it's sort of just being pro vaccine. In the long run may be better for you politically. As a party and being anti vaccine. But you're also try to sort of walk a line there Reno's that a large parties please use. Skeptical if not opposed. To acts. And. Think we saw that area we're seeing a little bit of went to Santos already in there is like a political a Politico piece that came out pretty recently. Saying that some Republicans. You know where upset that he was promoting vaccines so. I don't know this we'll have any implications. It's quite an issue in future election cycles but it is interesting to see that some of their Republican beach just doesn't want. Politicians. To promote vaccines out. I need Tennessee. Tenet took back seem promotion. Out it's like any all of there boxing promotion outreach for children. They just like cut the whole thing but not just cut it all vaccines and that. I know that's gonna have some interest in repercussions of her the next few years. So on a wrap up here Friday kind of turning to. Where her public health experts are acting responsibly program would Americans thinking we talk about power politicians are responding. Is there consensus amongst public health experts in terms of where we're at where we're headed. I mean there is it can be seen speaking since my public health experts are going back to masking. Inside. Even if your acts need end. Makes good sense I mean they were honestly they were split about whether we should have stopped doing that to spin it it's hello. And that it it that was not particularly surprised me to find. I think there's a lot of split around sort of how they she'll about what the CDC is doing and the way the CDC is doing it. The idea like yeah we need to go back and mask again I mean that seems to be pretty highly supported by the scientists. Yeah there's an interesting NPR article Maggie were I think a lot of public health experts are sort of dunking on the CDC for. But they did regarding masking and one of the takeaways from public health experts as bat. Lifting a mass meeting should have been more gradual instead of just telling people OK you're you're vaccinated if you're dead. And also mainly look at the weighted think this mask mandates from lifted the and with the administration framed it it was kind of framed as let this is the price that you get for getting vaccinated. So. Where does that leave you win. And not necessarily inevitable lake just a kind of normal process of let me you'd have to go back and Wear masks again but I am pulling the rug out from under people. And me. Didn't need it too because that's how you frame. How are public health experts thinking about. Where we are in that cycle of all this is there a point at which we will cease urges sometimes in. America had the same way we see searches in late. Flu infections and an apple just become part of life and that we don't necessarily change our behavior in reaction to them and where my threshold be. Or do we think that this will go away. Yeah I think there is there is consensus that like adventure lead a disease like Koreans. Becomes. Endemic. In a low impacts. Kind of way. By acts. Wind that happens I think is still a lot opt for a lot to eat. I have not seen any in my estimation spent like a little. Will be implicate casual. Chill endemic zone. You know I next time I have not seen anything. And I think that it's also soreness. It's also certain important to point out that like the flu kills. Tens of thousands of Americans. Every year. And so some of this is not acts. And as benchmark is less about. When does it kill less people work and warmer like when do we stop caring kills tens of thousands of people every year which is geared. Benchmark to set for yourself. And each. Paying cars here huge killers out it's it's it's not like the level of risk people take us it is yeah. And that means again against it. It's kind of well I mean think that there's there's an analogy to draw accurately. Or religions or new religions right like all religions path. Mythology that's a little goofy but if you've been around. Around for long enough you word goofy mythology has graphic tots and if you're in new religion just making up your heard mythology it sounds goofy. And. I think there is kind of bad element going on wins lake. Setting your risk tolerance for something do. You know it it's an old problem if it's driving if its. Flu. Delhi's field lights. No big deal. And if you're trying to set a risk tolerance forward Coke and. It kills a much bigger deal it feels much more impossible it feels much from our bike. But even mean we have to be okay with people dying. We're not that point was coverage yet in terms it being like the flu but I guess the question is if we get it there's another spike. Come down on the other side event. You know due to be reached that point even if it's they can save the delta then it is deadly year. Which I seem it is than the flu. I think so people are already there and in in the polling. Some people argue there I don't feel like I have plenty of friends that are either. Let me know that's going to get to between endemic level eventually because that's what. Disease is due in new Hampshire at this point you guys heard about that. What was the time called the Russians literally be 1880s. That. Still just. A ton of people hundreds of thousands and scientists now think that it was the ancestor of the common cold that we get. Regular immediately went into common cold viruses that goes around now so like that stuff happens. Says but there's like a but the biological and psychological element to this. All right well as far as that psychological element is concerned. We will continue tracking it the best way Reno hours with polling well in disposing the politics and public health as well I think that it appears to be things so thank you Alex Maggie and the union's new ethics. My name is Gayle Andrews clarity Gary Curtis is on audio editing and in the control room alongside our intern and rightly that didn't Stephens on your. You get in touch and usual like you know an ethnic podcast Martinique dot com and supports needed us with any questions or comments. If your fan of the show beavers are reading a review and apple art store or tell someone about us. Extremism and girls whose.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.