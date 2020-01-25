Which Democratic candidate had the biggest surge in popularity?

More
Voters in the primaries might like more than one candidate, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are undecided.
3:00 | 01/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Which Democratic candidate had the biggest surge in popularity?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Voters in the primaries might like more than one candidate, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are undecided.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"68518406","title":"Which Democratic candidate had the biggest surge in popularity?","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/democratic-candidate-biggest-surge-popularity-68518406"}