Dr. Anthony Fauci on the biggest challenges facing the Biden administration

Political divisiveness around the pandemic won’t go away with the new administration, Fauci says.
0:36 | 12/22/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Anthony Fauci on the biggest challenges facing the Biden administration
It's unfortunate that we've plowed through as starry. Pandemic like nothing we've ever seen in a 102 years. And it's been done in the context. Of a great deal of device in this in society. I don't think that necessarily is going to change right away with a change of administration. So that's going to be one of the things that's going to be. I think challenging to the new administration. Soon if so many people. Who don't believe that this is a problem. I think it's a hoax that think it's fake news when in fact the numbers are looking you square in the face telling us how serious this really is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

