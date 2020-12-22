Transcript for Dr. Anthony Fauci on the biggest challenges facing the Biden administration

It's unfortunate that we've plowed through as starry. Pandemic like nothing we've ever seen in a 102 years. And it's been done in the context. Of a great deal of device in this in society. I don't think that necessarily is going to change right away with a change of administration. So that's going to be one of the things that's going to be. I think challenging to the new administration. Soon if so many people. Who don't believe that this is a problem. I think it's a hoax that think it's fake news when in fact the numbers are looking you square in the face telling us how serious this really is.

