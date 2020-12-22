Transcript for Dr. Anthony Fauci on when the country will get back to normal | FiveThirtyEight

All it well when do you think we can expect to start seeing life get back to normal. Well it's gonna depend on the our success. In vaccinated of what I would say an overwhelming majority of the population between seven the 85%. If we can do that. By mid to end of the summer. I think as we get into the full. October. November times like that I think we will be very close to a degree of normality.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.