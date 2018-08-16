FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for August 16, 2018

FiveThirtyEight have launched their House forecast for the 2018 midterms! Here is where the races stand as of today.
1:11 | 08/16/18

Transcript for FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for August 16, 2018
Yeah. We've launched our house forecast for the Tony eighteen mid term elections. Right now the model gives Democrats about a three in four chance of winning the majority semi 6%. Republicans have about a one in four chance of keeping control of the house. The four captions house battleground ask why. At least a 112 seats readiness at least some competitive I'm model meaning the model gives the grid in those districts less than a 95% chance of winning there's an 80% chance that the Democrats will gain anywhere from 1458. Seats. 20% of the time the model expects. The outcome to fall outside enemy edge. Here's a look at each race in every district country each taxing time represented on mr. if you take away the solid mr. One's a very likely democratic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

