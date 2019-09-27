Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The last 48 hours of impeachment news

Hello and welcome to be 530 politics podcast. On through is still on vacation to you are stuck me. Chadwick Matlin. Deputy editor at 538. And we are back to discuss the last 48 hours. Impeachment developments because there have been so many with me in the studio to discuss. It senior politics later Clinton and declare. I let it street to have my editor. And declare an old editor Mike ago and are pending hundred tutor right I'm aka Lou. I literally. Have liked to as I was intent before my wants and current. We'll edit what you said and that's podcast and real time but very differently battle repugnant yeah but. If. Hiring opinions. So on today's show and discuss. What was important in the whistle blowers complaint against president trump in tramps dealings. With the Ukrainian president and it were to talk about. What the congressional hearing with acting Director of National Intelligence to sift McGuire told us about how this impeachment hearing. Might go visitors to the events of the last 48 hours but let's also recap the rest of it so. Deeper and we last recorded few got less recorder parkas and Tuesday evening after Pelosi Nancy Pelosi speaker house. Said that she was opening officially an inquiry of impeachment into president trump then on Wednesday morning. The White House declassified. Summary of Trump's call with the cream president Vladimir to Lansky hood saint Claire Clara that the way about it a lot Amir's ski adolescent with more progression. In fact. Email from Simon telling me it was offensive I I too didn't mean it to be. Welcome glad you corrected it preferred that that's true the real development and I was egging you on. No I actually when I Richard credit adjustment that's how there's a lot of Rosen and that's how it. It felt best to come. But getting on the confidence. Owes them. The call without the summary of the call confirmed reporting that trump pressured Lansky. To look into the Biden's while also mentioning US aid. Ukraine and that took us all in to death this week with the report this call had happened and there was pressure. Then on Thursday morning which is today we're according Thursday afternoon the House Intelligence Committee released the whistle blowers complaints they are all that's. And subsequent report from the inspector general community which looked into the whistle complaint. And there were allegations in that complaint and all of them are secondhand the whistle blower. He him or herself at least just do not know that the gender. Is sort of collecting information from within the administration essentially an objective potentially which was apartment B leadership. And based on talking to people in the administration. The complaint alleges that Rudy Giuliani as well as diplomats followed up on that call that we now have the summary. With Ukrainian officials Ukrainian leadership believed that a call with trump. With contingent on being willing to quote play ball. On Giuliani's request for investigations. That there being sort of the subtext that they had at least looking to buy and they wanted. A continuation me. And then the complaint also alleges that quote senior White House officials intervened to lock down all records of phone call. Especially the official were for were transcript of the call that was produced. And that lawyers or councilors directed staff removed the transcripts from the computer system as normally use distort the calls and that this might be an abuse of the system and and it wasn't the only call it happened. Couldn't you Gemma thank you for Puerto tell us who. After those documents were released McGuire testified which we will discuss. And then just as we went into the studio the New York Times. Release report. At the whistle blower. Accorded their reporting to CIA officer with expertise. In Ukrainian politics. Who had been assigned to the White House or for some reason. Anything out since. Not to get Summers I mean that the complaint. Is second hand but basically says the president. In appropriately used his position. To to further his own political ends I am. By pressuring Ukraine. To interfere in the election. I withholding military aid and more than that in which an event that but what the complaint really act that we didn't know before was essentially. An allegation of a coverup right that's the big new thing and that in the complaint I think. Yet but it we should say that. The things lined out in the whistle blower complaint. Have bitten at least. Preliminarily confirmed by other people with knowledge of and the general fact pattern of the offense has been confirmed so so the person who brought up the report seems to perhaps the someone you mean. CIA analyst their actual job is to write reports like this typically about other places let you essentially. Synthesize and summarize and provide. And. And the in the complaint with said about the call matches that your the summary of the call that was released. Further cork corroborating perhaps. Of these the could professionalism under the complete itself. Yeah no totally and actually like so when the call summary first came now I think. All of us in the news item sort of increased tar. Our level like Powell being this story could be because we looked and it has. If this is the best case scenario for the White House this is what there are releasing. At the least this is trump. Pressuring. A foreign leader intervening US auction right. I think what the whistle blower complaint adds. Is like an even higher level of how bad this committed. Potentially the because one. It adds these allegations of a cover up and to. It adds. One like a papers of all lot of 21 starts at route two a it adds. In that complaint this all these other people who. Knew about this stuff and had concerns about it and that adds a lot of potential witnesses or people can speak to this but also. A lot more stuff on and get into this on. If if the White House was using military aid to pressure Ukraine. A lot more am. Parts of that operation. Have come tell light. Since the call summary map does that make sense in other words it wasn't just. Trump in passing on this phone call saying it it appears like or at least allegedly appears like there were other efforts. They're involved there was follow up on the call there's far from not just Rudy Giuliani but from people within the administration so there was it was. And yet it wasn't just idle idle talk that went nowhere and I we should say that you just someone like Barr bill Barr the attorney general. Has commands I didn't I was mention this call that I didn't do anything. But the memo does allege that other people in the administration followed up so that's it that's a big deal and I think that it's. They followed up in on multiple occasions and a couple different countries so it it is at least according to. This memo the allegations and the man so that's interesting and and Adam. Yeah a lot of fodder. Did Republicans fine isn't as interesting pleaded no. So what was the general approach for Republicans in response to that to the trend to transcripts well I guess I either or because it indefinitely. And different that much between it's hard that the summary and the man. With the worst thing. So on the on the cause summer I think that the general response was. There's no evidence here of a quid pro quo. Right now alignment want to draw and literally was a talking point which the trip initiation yeah he mailed out to democratic house. Members and then work Paul reportedly some. Level that's hard to tend towards. Corporates and we're calling an email that's an. To that was the line on the call summary I think the line on on the actual complaint now that we cabinet man that they have net. He's still developing I'd say. Look for the most part Republicans are still sticking power Itron. We've seen a few exceptions to that. By. You know blow them there line is mostly. Democrats just one and. Right I think for that Ford V. Call summary that was released yesterday it was certainly what what we've been tank ul republic Republican line was he didn't explicitly say. You know the quit the quid pro quo situation I need though the words were never spoken. Then today during the hearing in and week in. Talk about that more and second but I think that Republicans on the committee when in order. When they had the microphone and spent a lot of time talking abouts. It's illegal to to leak national security information that's the real story. The media is aiding and abetting yeah this it's and so so it it was. Death lesser trying to be directed towards a. Elements the other big talking point among Republicans I think has been what you mentioned earlier Chad which is as the complaint says itself. The whistle blower did not happen does not have did not directly witnessed this stuff. And as more acting as. Content and conduit. Could ward so. You know that is I think potentially for right now for Republicans an area of weakness. In the impeachment pursuit. But Democrats. Yet I think right now that's potentially for Democrats an area of weakness in their impeachment inquiry but like I said earlier it could also be an area of strength if these other people. Come out of the woodwork in a. Let me add one more. Approach or strategy that Republicans have taken which is to feign ignorance about what's in there calling within within the complain. To her have a Koren who who is the congressional reporter for the that's Angeles times tweeted earlier today that seven out of seven QP Sanders she spoke to. That they have not read the whistle blower complaint. 1 o'clock in the afternoon and so and with that could congress going on recess there is a sort of the strategies for Republicans of let's wait and see how the next couple weeks play out. So I don't have to go on record that might bite me either way in the end. It's my senior politicians line and I have an action that until let me let me guarantee that some managed definitely. Summarized it for them or read it to them but they were back and hear talk about the hearing acting. Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire Joseph Maguire. Joked with friends don't check in geology most famous man and stuff for Patrick outlets like they're unaudited Aaron I'd write him. So. McGwire when. And firm cut and house intelligence committee on on Thursday and it was sort of the first moment where we could really see the lines of inquiry. From each party play out after the release of these these documents. In interestingly. The hearing became more about the process of what McGwire did it wins quite legally yeah away and give in the the complaint and the inspector general's assessment of the complaint and so what was McGwire is. Rationale for what came next much what connects. It was a it would hit a pig gut. So. I just first on it make a note about McGwire and how interesting it is to have a person on and the they you know b.s get the witness stand. Who is deeply uncomfortable with it and who obviously has. The very little experience with it as McGwire did he wasn't next in line after Noah added Oates left the united here is viewed it someone else that equip and he's been on the job for like X six weeks yeah. So McGwire was I would say not eight. I mean it. He was not like. He made kind of grim misses during people's opening statements in and I think in some ways watching him I kind of felt for the guy because he. He sort of seemed to be in it and awkward position but use the unprecedented. Whistle blower complaint Democrats continue to ask him throughout the course of what the three and a half hours. Why did you not immediately turn over this whistle blower complaint complaint to congress as every other whistleblower complaint from the intelligence community has been before and as the statutes suggests a need to be suggest. And he set well this was an unprecedented situation. Because it involved. Executive privilege it could involve could involve executive privilege. And basically he had he said that he had to go to the White House's office of legal counsel to figure out whether or not. He was he a allowed to turn it over went there would be through preaching executive privilege and then there was this other separate. Or or connected yet separate discussion of whether or not. It met the standards for. Urgent urgent it will whether it is he kept on saying that. The urgency of the complaint was actually statutory old a statutory. And definition that had to do you know whatever so he said I wasn't sure if this actually fell into the legal definition of urgent which Democrats. Right to not. All whistleblower complaint automatically go to congress only ones that are deemed what's the official languages like urgent. Some thing but again. Both sat McGwire and the Democrats ago and was pointing out this is the first time it hasn't been turned. Something that did meet that threshold exactly right. An and I just I mean one forcing him acquire I think. As. As an overarching. Take away from the testimony. You saw this guy who McGwire is you know. A person who talks to the president frequently he said during his testimony listen I need to maintain a relationship with the president order for him to trust me. And you saw him walking that line both it and his testimony today. And also the description of his actions the way he was sort of toggle between late driver responsibility terms of congress to have a responsibility to the White House. And there is some speculation that. Because of certain questions that that McGwire just didn't answer that he likely talks to the president about this with supply complete. So yeah a couple of things on that who Democrats seemed to be following the pursuit of the potential of a cover up from within the DNI. For not giving the complaint and the inspector general report to congress that essentially perhaps trumped your Pointe Claire. May have said don't don't give it over. That the trick was that what McGwire was saying was that he he was delaying things he is intention was never not to send it but he wanted to see whether fell under. Executive privilege. And and then it got into the got into the media and then now it dope out in the open so what what are we arguing about anyway. The house got what they wanted in the end to things like we have this big debate. On the live blog about the kind of like political wisdom of Democrats line of questioning and the two sides were basically a com. Why are they so focused on process wise this of legal this day they should be hitting the substance of the complaint instead of exactly why and where. I am the complaint didn't make its way to congress especially because. The complaint didn't make its way to congress as as chats it didn't make its way as law dictates. Abbott now right and and the other side was I think I'm with don't put them maybe but. Or other side of it is to. The other side was was this just the debate in my head is ignored Yucca he had the other side wet or my side was. Most people won't watch this hearing. And and I don't think it's fair to use it as a proxy for Democrats overall. Impeachment message or plan. And so it makes sense when you have that DA NI. That's a weird news habit when you have the Director of National Intelligence. In front of view to focus on his part of this whole story and then you can fold what you. I also yeah M he also. Refused. Even though asked in many different ways to comment on. The actual contents of the memo and whether or not he thought it was true now at one points a democratic member asked him. In the abstract if a president. Pressured. A foreign country to interfere in the election without the a bad illegal thing and McGuire said yes. So I mean I don't think there's I don't think there's any great mystery about whether or not McGwire thinks that this is a serious. Saying it's just he was. Perhaps understandably obstinate about saying I cannot comment on the veracity of office wants linked or whether or not I think it's. It's all very interesting and this is this is going to be a minute get out of my skis a little bit here it's that this is more impressionist but. You do not get the sense of McGwire especially because he's only been on the job per month and a half. That. He is like a trump loyal list. Just going above and beyond to protect trumpet all cost. What you actually get the sense is like he's knew the job he is worried about protecting trump the summit Stan. At least to the extent that anybody would be worried about their boss right. And he's just trying to at chats and goes slow feel things out now in this case it and I got him got him into some trouble but. This did this to me get that what. Democrats have to do you in this impeachment inquiry in order to convince anybody that its and anything but just a partisan. Charade is. I I've been ranting about the so weak in our in house channels I am I am not as convinced as. People who just leave optimistically in and night that the American people really you know care about good governance no corruption for example that Democrats. Our. Are going to be able to connect. The the what they say is misconduct of the truck administration. To something that is some that is bad for more than just for more than a reason and that they say it's that I think can't just say this is bad therefore. Trump deserve impeachment they have to convince Americans that their of the national security threat or that there is corruption or whatever else. And it did and that's why it was. Harping today during the live blog on this idea process vs substance which is that Democrats. With McGwire aside from eventually sort of tiptoeing into that conversation Claire work hammering the Director of National Intelligence on whether or not. In his professional opinion this kind of thing would be a national security threat could that fact that the key link to. Like when Mueller testified. Can't clambered who asked him but. Mueller was a very reluctant witness but someone asked him what is the greatest threat right now that we face and he almost lit up from within Anson. It's election interference and let me talk about election appearance for five minutes I don't think anyone. Maybe McGwire by the end was just. I think he was a little bit run down by the experience by the end to pick up he testy between ancient and McGwire. Towards industry and half hours but knowing necessarily gave him an opportunity and an open and in question to say. I feel that elect interference and how how troublesome is now he did take time to talk about how. Our greatest threat isn't kinetic warfare which is a regular which is way of saying like killing people. It is cyber warfare Lehman's auction and interference or he did but it it wasn't like. No in don't really teed him up in the way that I I remember Mueller being teed up to talk about this concern and I just think. Unit to M acquires particular situation. He is tech campus of some public. Career bureaucrats people who value the advancement through the ranks. You know IBC's he was a long time military person also you've. You've spent your entire crew maneuvering to this please and you become acting director because of you know happenstance of this this really tumultuous administration. I do think I mean it it does Mir in some ways the Komi situation to in my mind because it's almost this. This stuck in the middle nests and that's no clear answer in this because the executive branch. It and you know in this current case is because there's did is uncharted territory that I don't I do you think that there is some some of that summoned in the hearing said. While there are lots of lawyers and lawyers disagree yet on what to do about the so. McGwire as the kind of a final bureaucrat. Is an interesting figured no I think that's right bank do you think he's so all daylight between him men. The White House he didn't sort of take the bait when Republican lawmakers would say right we're so sorry that your being probable loss like he would he wasn't. He wasn't like he bought he likes saw what they were doing he was kind of like Miami political. Don't. You know he can he tried to maintain that I guess I just think to dip ten to zero mat again. This that this McGwire hearing despite what he said. You know no one's heard of this guy. A poke him out today from serving a monkey in business insider show anger. Only a third of Americans have even heard about stuff about you kind so far he's the most part the amendment he's most famous argument. So like. I just don't think that. I am we're gonna look back and in the grand scheme of things this year rang will be. A footnote at best in in or deal of this impeachment inquiry and I think that. I think that the complaint the details of the complaint. Which. Came out today that's amazing ever to remember Tom that the. There this thing here though so let's talk about what's what's to come next for for this inquiry. It seems like because of the complaint Democrats know pretty clearly who they are gonna wanna talk to in congressional setting. Let's see subpoena Rudy Giuliani I cannot imagine that regionally on he's going to appear before congress willingly or the initiation the land use them. And so are we headed just straight for an executive privilege fight elements Supreme Court kind of thing. I don't want to comment on the legal part of it but it we are gonna have a big fight about who can testify via. And that's really about coequal branches of government and whether congress actually has appeared that exactly that's the super interesting part yes as the fight between. Will be you'd imagine they would testify. Only Julie on like Giuliani in some ways it properties differ gentlemen if you like the grizzlies personal life. But like Pompeii Lola. And the diplomats that are named in the complained and that's following up with the Ukrainian officials he's yet that so okay so they're there kind of two universe is that people who you would follow up. And they they overlap I'm term one is people involved and the care and feeding. Of the evidence surrounding the call with Ukraine and the other communication between trump and Ukraine. Right and the complaint goes in to some key tale about how. The White House. Took steps. To treat this call as like Bloomberg national security classified secret even though even though on on substance that wasn't. Because they were aware according to the person amid the complaint. That it was there was an abuse of power essentially. So there's that universe to universe of people who were involved in that light document there. The universe of people who are involved in handling the call and the calls artifacts and SP. There's also the universe of people but you just mentioned Ted that. That were involved in the actual logistics. To the extent they took place. Allegedly. Trump using the military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden. And the complaint as I said before lays out a far more are Baum. Robust effort in that regard and I think we initially thought that I initially thought so fits that robust. Presumably involve a lot of people which gives Democrat upon of avenues that. But and it might be bigger than Ukraine whether or not the Democrats want to trying to expand the inquiry if there complained that it was worth complains accurate. That this kind of different lane for certain conversations existed with in the White House for things where they didn't want the transcript or summary wherever these were. To get out. Then that suggests there were other calls maybe with the other leaders. And Amsterdam wrestled restart it to us to pull that thread no the other complaint says that it says there war this is not the first time and my plays are there more people subpoena more people are trying to try and in coffer for hearing. But he I mean that's a site. Chunks of some trouble he's yeah let's let's step back 48 hours ago you guys are sitting here with me. After Pelosi gave her speech and I think at one point during I forgot who say it. Simonsen the kimono like this is an after that much of the change. From white congressional Democratic Party and pursuing because there were these inquiries and in the truck demonstration. 48 hours later does that still hold for you guys. Well there were party committees that workers heard of forms to be investigating the trap administration I think those. It from a purely logistical sense of like who will be running this investigation like who like are there staff members there are probably people. Much more short sort of queued up to to pursue this. But I do think that that the phone call that the memo that the potential testimony of the whistle blower. Art in you there are new facts. And am. With the Democrats are trying to just say that. What is RD public is enough for impeachment. Right the idea of the use of power that we all have read about in that phone call is enough. Now we will do now we will hold these hearings to sort of bolster that claim but we don't like they're trying to stick trying to put out there like. Bases this is new. This is impeachable now we will that are known to say like kind of occurred up those. Each. No yen in a very. I think and I think was named Saturday he said then like now much has changed in a very like. Mechanical cents that's true I think. As Claire said that committees Stewart during investigating her step and deterring investigating. But it's kind of like. Okay you might be in the same car must compact are arm metaphor from the from the producer. You make it work so well in the previous yeah most famous effect. You might be in the same car but there's a difference between driving at five miles an hour and a hundred miles an hour right. That's really the change here is we now with policy on board the impeachment inquiry such as it is. Has has gone into overdrive doing it. Summit this because so much media attention that inevitably. It's a greenhouse effect right like whatever was happening next man to greenhouse effect adding that in our I am hijacking your car or how are in the car put it up and guides its arena. No it's it's because there's so much more attention. Sun shining and the committees. It it is it is inevitably going to a fact. What. Happens in the investigation but it's how the people port leading investigation. Relayed that dared them what they're doing oh how much closer like the scrutiny in reporting is an all those things how the White House. People report on it I do think it changes it. I thought I get all that produced and the metaphor the fuel in the car. Is way different now than it was before which is say leading India now Democrats works were investing investigating the trump industries in on. More opaque hard to understand. Scandals for me that what's changed isn't. Democrats interest impeaching trip if they actually now have the fuel they think to do 100%. 100% but I don't think an Obama thing otherwise are now actually in the public heard what happens when united. Disagree but say the same thing that I haven't since. It is sitting at. Are gone. We all agree that fuel is much more supercharged now we all agree the car's gone faster we disagree about whether Beijing. Hot box and or driven to a greenhouse. That the state an actor and accurate summary of Mecca issued a privately I begged off okay. Let's take a while I'm Mort that back and we can bring us on home do we know anything in the last forty Aaron about how the public responding to impeachment inquiry. Yet so actually this is what I was I was gonna add that at the last section in the conversation the even if not like mechanically the impeachment inquiry is in that much different. Did they change in fuel as Chad's had. Where it's now based on Ukraine. But more than that the change in in the democratic stance on Claire was getting at this. At the very least. You would expect. So to date before this Ukraine story really ahead impeachment. Not only like hasn't been popular among Republicans and independents. There's a big chunk of Democrats who weren't on board with impeachment right so in the wake of Ukraine now that Democrats are are sort of like. The caucuses behind impeachment now I think what was he ambled we're already seeing in the very few polls we've gotten since the story broke. These Democrats more more union be on the democratic side. Among elected officials and among voters behind impeachment right. And so if that happens what's a Democrats coalesced behind impeachment. Then what you would expect is it'll get closer to at least a 5050 huge issue in the country right and then of course again in two when independents and Republicans. And are Republicans senders for example a good Bellwether for Republican voters or is there it disconnect between the bat on an issue like this about. Trump presidency well. I don't think we necessarily care care about the Republican. Base and we care about people who might have traditionally that are Republicans but are. Troubled by allegations are totally Ronnie that's what you're round he says he's troubled knowing it and. And yes on that sense I think there are Republican senators and members of the house who are good proxy for Susan Collins bright for them warm you an email if you there there like Susan Collins is known as a moderate. And Adam. Someone like our state and perpetual stand and pat Tammy Adam. I think he's a good stand in not for like the trump die hard but if war. Like the more are a little bit more mainstream and a little bit more marginal trump supporter which is to say I like. It would hit it it won't take trump shooting some on Fifth Avenue to get that person distance themselves from trump. It might pay something really really big. But this could be. That there thinks there. Thanks Micah. Thank you chatter the pleasure talking politics that you are museum into equipment in the studio and Utley looked like your. Sort of Mormon. Disagreement. With.

