-
Now Playing: Jon Stewart calls Trump’s 2020 campaign ‘single most divisive’ Americans have seen
-
Now Playing: 'With (Trump) all roads lead to Putin': Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court strikes down restrictive abortion law in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: President Trump denies being briefed on Russian bounties
-
Now Playing: Trump under fire after sharing 'white power' video
-
Now Playing: Trump under fire for retweeting, then deleting video with racist slogan
-
Now Playing: 'If (Trump) doesn't change course... then he will lose (the election)': Christie
-
Now Playing: 'Trump's getting into underdog territory': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign under fire for allegedly removing social distancing stickers
-
Now Playing: Polls show Trump support is weakening heading into the fall election
-
Now Playing: 'We need to look at a greater use of Defense Production Act' for testing: Hutchinson
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign postpones VP rallies in Arizona, Florida
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels Bedminster trip as he continues to face coronavirus backlash
-
Now Playing: Political clash over masks heats ups
-
Now Playing: Trump under fire for response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reflects on Pride 2020
-
Now Playing: FDA to revisit blood donation restrictions on gay men