FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 is -- and isn't -- changing politics

More
The crew discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the politics of Washington, D.C., and the 2020 presidential race.
50:02 | 03/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 is -- and isn't -- changing politics

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"50:02","description":"The crew discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the politics of Washington, D.C., and the 2020 presidential race.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"69770051","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 is -- and isn't -- changing politics","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-covid-19-changing-politics-69770051"}