-
Now Playing: Chair of Senate Intelligence Committee steps down
-
Now Playing: Top health official warns of 'darkest winter' in US history
-
Now Playing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi open to negotiation on new stimulus bill
-
Now Playing: What to do if you don’t feel comfortable reporting to work just yet
-
Now Playing: Dr. Richard Bright testifies about coronavirus response
-
Now Playing: Burr steps down from Senate panel temporarily amid federal investigation
-
Now Playing: ‘Vaccine by the end of the year:’ Trump
-
Now Playing: Former government scientist to issue coronavirus warning
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court considers threat of electoral 'chaos'
-
Now Playing: Manafort granted early release
-
Now Playing: Trump challenges Fauci on reopening country
-
Now Playing: The number of coronavirus cases in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are trending down
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort released from prison early due to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Would Gretchen Whitmer consider being Joe Biden's running mate?
-
Now Playing: Pediatric inflammatory syndrome cases rise in NYC
-
Now Playing: Rand Paul challenges Dr. Fauci
-
Now Playing: New coronavirus model predicts jump in death toll
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court spars over Trump financial records
-
Now Playing: Fauci has stark warning for states rushing to reopen