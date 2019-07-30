FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Are Democrats moving too far to the left?

More
The FiveThirtyEight crew considers the general election risks for 2020 candidates who take unpopular positions
53:23 | 07/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Are Democrats moving too far to the left?
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"53:23","description":"The FiveThirtyEight crew considers the general election risks for 2020 candidates who take unpopular positions","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"64666968","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Are Democrats moving too far to the left?","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-democrats-moving-left-64666968"}