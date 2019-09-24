-
Now Playing: FBI arrests suspected soldier in terror plot
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Are Democrats ready to impeach President Trump?
-
Now Playing: Democrats on brink of impeachment proceedings
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament ruled illegal
-
Now Playing: Trump continues to confirm details of whistleblower’s complaint
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses Iran tensions at U.N. General Assembly
-
Now Playing: Trump to UN: 'I will never fail to defend America's interests'
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses call with Ukraine ahead of UN General Assembly speech
-
Now Playing: 3 Navy sailors assigned to same aircraft carrier die by suicide
-
Now Playing: Climate activist Greta Thunberg lashes out at world leaders
-
Now Playing: UK court rules Johnson’s Parliament suspension was illegal
-
Now Playing: Democrats to meet after Trump whistle-blower complaint
-
Now Playing: Trump defends Ukraine phone call
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Sept. 24, 2019
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi hints at impeachment amid Trump whistleblower flap
-
Now Playing: Trump insists he did nothing wrong in phone call to Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Trump continues to defend Ukraine call
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for new deal, but no meeting with Iran
-
Now Playing: Jon Karl explains Trump's call with Ukraine