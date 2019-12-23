Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Eggnog and listener questions

We're cool. Hello and welcome to the special holiday edition of the five party politics podcast I'm injury. A week ago we asked listeners to send us their questions but maybe it at all you know they haven't had the opportunity to ask. And we decided to devote its entire pod cast today to answering those listener questions and watching that on our YouTube channel you can see that this is a special. Festive addition of the identity politics I've got cookies and if you're watching. Indeed so anyway I'm wearing personally holiday lights and Christmas tree. And my how the menorah next and. Well snuggle. When I came the menorah was right compromise the felt a little part it and we wanted to make sure you numerous news. Anyway adjectives out here at main art scene about Senator Clinton aren't I happy holidays and managing editor mega talent Harriet very good our holidays. Decorations consist. Chris Gomez Chanukah decorations and then just random. A good from up we even have a nativity scene. When. Now. And we're wrapped around one here aren't managing editor Mike a current holiday spirit and Claire. So actually I asked that neighbors two. I saw back. Town. Cheater and I asked that figures who've kind of runs. Like thirty differently but that that the business and audience side of 530 days. And she told me that we cannot share audience data publicly. Makes you think them. Editor at the company wide world but I will say is. The average reader visits are forecasts a reputedly the US should also read our. Oh. Articles. Is that correct and I British and a public that in when he sixteen the presidential model was the most traffic please. Web page on the Internet. According to chart yes that was the number one and work. On the Internet and warnings there you go wild cat. I'm telling us quietly answers a lot a lot. Are. I will say like we're going to social occasions after the sixteen action means anything it. A lot of people approaching its two hundreds and hundreds of millions via center in the holiday spirit. And idols that for two years after the 2016 in the first question on almost every day it was why did you. And every penny and every date to ratify it. Art our next question is from he McLaughlin wit and Irish flag next his name so. You know. There are probably acquired. No they didn't think it. Again. And expect there. Now to Arafat and all of our listeners. The question is. What unique obstacles do candidates of color fees in media coverage how has by thirty made into those blind spots. And how can these problems be mitigated in the future died and administered. Probably first and formats it's like. Now well. There's always. For a candidate color and national level probably at certain sense of how did this person like feel to be you know. The first. Fill in the blank whatever it is incumbent Harris actually patronage chief and the speak she was so. To me obviously the the resistant to that framing you know what it means what was elected its first woman but let's be the first black woman thing. And shields kind of pushed back a little in this irritating implant while I'm qualified to do the job. So I think there's that there's novelty thing this election cycle and also Benton. Her. The black candidate in particular the Specter of Barack Obama rally in peoples and will why can't these documents when the black vote. And that's a complicated question I think a lot of black leaders are black voters would say well. We don't have to vote in the black guy we are real authority had the first black president so it's kind of balancing the idea of what it's like to sort of watch the monopoly of white men in power in politics break down without kind is. In tantalizing or travail trivializing the accomplishments. Of candidates of color and and I also think separate nonstop monologue it. You know in Castro and publisher of the race said well there's a double standard for her and the media treat her differently. Think he commitment color and her gender. I agree with that when some I think she's certainly got a little more. Like electability coverage but she also has as we've talked about was coming over Concord and. Yeah. This tough on and and we can spend an hour and half talking about it that the only thing I guess I would say is. Well Claire saying that that. Many tenets of color are covered first as a cabinet of color. Am I supposed to just expanded it. It's just the difference that is hard to describe how that changes. The race mountain if Cory Booker were YE which he. Be performing differently in the polls I don't think we know it. Provide 38. Prod us you know. I think we aren't we are mostly white newsroom world I'm things happen and are continuing to work to diversify. As a newsroom in a lot of different ways but that can't help but. Influence the lazy we cover and. Pressure. Weird thing majority white gated house and take a moment at the end of the year to saint it. A lot of people who you don't see byline. Adrian. Are women people of color. You know. It is still majority white at a at a news around 777%. Of America at its restaurants include the spat recently it's like American newsrooms are up 70% white and so it's like an incredibly. Yeah white. And there are specific by the way voters are not exempt from either right voters I think have some of the same. Eyes sees it reflected in media coverage but to take one example we've talked about kinds of color and women actually are. Hubbard as more liberal and proceed that's more liberal and actually all are because. Race and because of gender there. And there are whole host of other sort of bear tangible things like that and a that it. It'll ordinary items people ordered to be listening to less than two months out from the Iowa caucus that part of the design that. Part of the design of the primary that is up to the parties to agree and also how the media covers it plays abate. The role as well. The fact that Iowa and New Hampshire are very white states and several off the bat when and yet here covers them obsessively and giving a lot of emphasis Q. The voices of white voters and they're not covering as obsessively. Voters in Nevada and South Carolina and that's just. That's how the system works and part of the partisan as part of the media for kind of setting that stage the. Yeah and we also I mean just one last thing is like. I think we've done a good job or a better job of the last election if you talking about electability but that's the euphemism for justice to talk about electability I like we are like. The rest the media and that we disgusting and that is obviously act contains a lot of. To incite we have been getting include Harry Harry's rounding up writing about the problems inherent. Part. Next up we how. Did you watch or do you have no idea. What it's from some corner. Is the general industry of polling getting more or less healthy over time I feel like the death of the land line as a huge problem but maybe not question mark. The scrutiny. On the island is actually working on the model as we speak part of why he's not yeah I can imagine that know me. I think that the polling industry update. I think that's appalling and used very. Its part the puck after drinking at night as he warned me. I think that the polling industry is getting healthier. That's not. That. The land mine thing is a real problem. There are other problems. But there it it's become cheaper to conduct. Polls to the Barrett entry has been long word now. It's cheap to conduct a cheap poll right at no cost money to conduct really like Ali Paul. But because the tired Dantre has been lowered a lot of new people are getting in experimenting with long term I think it purple. Our next up the question is who would win the democratic primary is ranked choice voting was used in all. Its. As my sophomore year political science. That's the editor of the relatively easy to answer. That question and if you look at the economist polling and you ask who. Voters are considering broadly you see that 50% of murders are considering Joseph Biden 50% of voters are considered Elizabeth Warren and it drops off significantly 39% are considered an Sanders 35% booted judge. And so that's the number you're looking forward to talking of are ranked choice voting what's the common denominator amongst all the voters in its eyes are Elizabeth Warren or Joseph Biden. Now I couldn't tell you between those two who actually win if they were doing retracement it's actually can't hang a question in light. I would be one of those two I think generally that's. Roy what I wonder a little bit about as. If you're adding complication of ranked choice voting that's another layer of complexity on top of the existing complexity of this. Sequencing of the primary if I'd so I don't know how some women have to figure out is how does bring trees budding. Affect Iowa and therefore how this fact and yeah may be still the same effect but I heard another. Anderson idea that we put it ought to listeners while back for a project that we're working on it's gonna come out in the new year about how the primary system works and wanted to it was waitress voting. Across time you vote for somebody in Iowa could then drops out. You're a second towards vote gets added to people who are still in the race we've got some minority listeners with complicated ideas for how to admit. Oh yeah how does that how is that administered given that we had. Each state each district is in charge of their own elections there's no. It's there's no lake. On standardized elections that Stan. It would mean the party stepping in and saying there's not because it's not up to the federal government how primaries are run so it would mean the parties say. We know what kind of system is working we want to overhaul it party. State parties you've got to do it that's listeners that law. Aren't our next question is from Marcy. And the question is. Has anyone ever publish the quantitative measurement of how political opinions differ between those who are quote very online and those who are. That's in question. Nothing jumps the top of my head. Stuff about how people get their news and that's certainly. Pew research does dust up about. The demographics of people in their news the people looking at primarily on TV primarily from print primarily from digital I believe now over the past couple of years. Americans overwhelmingly get their news. Yes I don't I don't know but it I don't I can't off my head think of that thing where it. Parks is out. While I think actually you probably don't need you. It it's probably a proxy generally for just age. It's mind gas. I mean it party. Yeah no my guess my point as. I think yeah ot. The extent to which you are on line probably breaks down largely along age lines if you wanted to know the opinions. Of the population has just proportionally not outline you probably just look at. Polling results among. Voters are bent on FaceBook like echo boomer literally. Run and I think Andrea you know even among shoulder in practice most people line or some person via but it probably. At times news something looking past the opinions of people were often that the country region. But who honestly yet quo and don't quote an area on line isn't. Yet. There it look at your time ago yeah online. Wolf. Twitter is that when there is a need then hire. Court now horror. Definition online and why it wouldn't bury on line. But they probably I think an outline your time and I think it's a very outline his sweater. And our next question. West acts. There will be serious and silly question. Include. Outlets. Contains all endorsements don't swing voters so winds lashed out at me actually change prime. Dispute that I'm your. Actually. Knows that endorsements. Certainly voters are marching lockstep behind. You know endorsers like what that are local and it. But in aggregate. Made its way back media covers an effort. You know like is season divorce rate that we talked about that I was a big thing in unit and it kind of came on the heels of the senator's heart attack and I think kind of injected some like. Old to the campaign. Oh it's also. Especially in Iowa Alec going back to an early states I think where you kind of are really relying on. But retail campaign inning and OK you're gonna host a house party here in the near it and get on to view the sign up and it it's when it for a lot when an election relies on. Follow up and like me like recognizing that person that local person who's advocating for that particular candidate it does. That's a that's a thing at the related points like OK so you have kind of proxy value. Of endorsements just that's an indicator right then you have. The effect. Persuading peoples that maybe there's some people are looking an endorsement and say now if you know. Jane those supports this candidates alive but LeClair. Identified is really important to it is tenants can tap into the local. Politicians. Network of donors network organizers network whatever what the second part. So. Boy it asserted endorsements don't sway voters so why slash Howell due may actually change. Well OK so if we if we don't quibble with the first part. And just accept that and I think he would say what they don't really change primaries but they're still interesting ads what do they change coverage that changed. News coverage and it drive it news coverage in the gift campaigns. A reason to say today Ted Strickland and former partner endorsed. By. It's a media campaign infrastructure but also again they're just I think there are good through. Just barometer also. Tyler change all of that people are more skeptical of the party apparatus party used to be stronger so it's probably make his endorsements used to matter more when kind of boom and machine politics was stronger. You know we talk about this and about it even. Harry Reid and it would likely actually changed history and and about it so. Places where the party is stronger and you know candidates were written about mortars at last likely to you. You know be opposed to the party. And possible that we party's strong partisans. Shout out to Jewelers are indeed indeed. Agreed this it would part of Weston's question. Who would win and thunder dome battle among the five party. When the on honored. Referrals to fight. I mean I don't I don't wanna. Let me I think I would. This royal. Who is the time it's your talents. And need Brittany. I'm assured I don't. Part time. I'm. Wow Uggla but I don't think necessarily play by the rules. I think they would fight Saturday and your native Matt and he authority. Met him and as part of the art. If I hear read and talk about him behind his back on the eve of Christmas musical training you know I think as to open. I have a reached I think it was stronger harder and are looking. And I added I did my did an analyst on about. If I could slip that and where you. Are it. Next question what emerging voter blocks present the greatest opportunity for Democrats to deem an oil. George and here's. Why I think it west. And. I think black voters. Because. They're actually quite a lot of black voters in eight southern State's yeah that don't have a very. Backing aids has a high turnout in those places. Actually midwest states that the lot but Buckland has our our. That put him relate map it armed. More efficiently distributed. Throughout the State's relatively that the Electoral College that might Hispanic voters for example or Austin, Texas. And and California like even in Indian and cheaper or wait states like Iowa. They're still cities that have cities on the eastern part of the state that quite high black populations right. In park like the way that people. That black people migrated from the south during a great migration they would go to lake these industrial cities and there are still. Industry they're still second tier cities in red states that a lot of the. The other one. Which you've written about Claire I think as non college educated women. Who again are are are. Efficiently distributed they're the proportion district and throughout the Electoral College. And went for trial in 26 team showed signs of moving towards Democrats and when he eighteen. And if Democrats can make. Steep and make those gains in when it funny that when. Payoff they amendment out. Well written book what about a minute we talk a lot about how if the Rust Belt or blue wall of the midwest isn't going to hold. Then the Sunbelt is the alternative for Democrats and that's like Florida Texas errors aren't. One that lead you to believe that and especially with priority populations that Hispanics could supersede like other. Demographics as heat you Democrats elect all college victory if they're not going to be winning in its Rust Belt. It's more alike I mean yes by numbers but eventually it'll eventually it will marble and there's there's a thing about. Hit weekly voting gets better if year's second generation person writes there's obviously a first generation. People and Latino community who might not be eligible to vote yet. Whatever it is maybe here we are waiting to get citizenship or whatever I also think that there is a the black community is more. Like balloon into establishment party politics than Hispanic Latino community is right now in part because there's like. Language barriers that party apparatus haven't really gotten just when there's not the same type of out reach to. Latino communities mean I think it's the democratic candidate for instance knows that they want to. Appeal to the black community when they do you think two black church go to historically black colleges and universities and that kind of like all those are that's my that's my tour. Of winning black votes and there's it's it's more of it's I think they they are it's a less intuitive thing. Two to go until act Latino communities for them because violent or wit Kush and I go to where it just because it's like a less familiar to party operatives. And as we've talked and written about the Hispanic community. Contains multitudes are differs from earlier senate it's sort of that in past democratic primaries for example all there hasn't been a sort of like. Hispanic. Cohesiveness in terms of who they both are in and the way that there has for plot but it the other thing is. You know we think of black voters and Hispanic voters as both democratic leaning groups. The block letters lean democratic flight 95 to five Hispanic voters in democratic Mike seventy to thirty. That's eight. Why Texas Republicans are always so. Are interested in them on the right like they wanted to BE. They they realized they were they tend to be. You know Catholic. Especially in in North America can count in in the United States a lot of like Latinos. Are also getting involved in the evangelical churches so there is more like that tilts of culturally conservative. But the blue law meaning. First off. The blue while never exist at right. If Democrats do continue to lose ground in those midwestern states you're right John that it will have to make that up somewhere and there's some belt states aren't obvious opportunity. It's just that. It still does seem like Mike were a little bit of learn a little ways off from those states through leaflet that maybe not. Decades but but a few election goes off. Florida kind of threw right engine plant right like everything made sense for how things were trending except for how poorly Democrats did in Florida in twenty teen. Where if do. This trend you know they're gonna just keep doing really well in Sunbelt states and can switch strategies you would have expected them to do better Florida and get our next Constance I'd love to see everyone make hot seat predictions for who would be to VP picks of the top war camp. The first. By Anwar and senators. Biden. Parents or. Interest in speak cheese. Younger. She's black and she's a state that is Maurer. Geographically. Sandner. And I think it but probably at least. There. Pentagon just. Plus these these oldies. That she wants to. Now that she's at but but also the old white guys are if they went nomination are our own need. Earth some along some. In that situation and also Stacey Abrams politics probably aligned better when Bernie Sanders is now yeah. Connolly terrorists are so well now she's. She's super. Although I guess maybe she less. The prosecutor baggage that Harris has that would turn off Sanders reporter but maybe he's kind of cross play in order to appeal to other parts of the parties in your VP. The other thing is suggesting is like. Harris and under house colleagues and replica report I mean this is a big thing wing. When Romney and Ryan were like the EP dating all the stories like ho. I'm Paul Rhine is just like when Mitt Romney's science public it was basically accused all of them yet and therefore that it'll hit and that it apparently policy. Else and it does come out. A personal thing Judy Warren. Warren are important Asian missionary one. Already a product already a woman she's crossed that idea. His daughter she would she likes but. The Welker would be yeah Welker. Apple wanted to mention. Or has been mentioned there's an curriculum Alvarado. I don't know that you want somebody who. Has alike Lancaster. He did depict you know what I'm a big fan of them in theory where I just wanna see it then went 2016. I thought it would be exciting if Hillary Clinton had warrant as her. Obama I'm. There's always this tendency we just did it to me like Yucca Mountain battle aspect is it. I'm thinking it's an episode of the where they're going feeling that she spoke sheets and Eric Berger NP and felt that a woman and she's extreme kidding and you don't know what. You guys know about Americans work hard for their money I don't get back items. That's event. July knowing that come on our show. My god now with the agent and she should be if you know. Don't you really need to balance that they can Oprah Julia Louise. Oprah's topic and yet we have an undated. I'm outta judge. Needs to somebody would experience. And not. Harris Harris Harris would be yet he's he's gotten and thirdly. It's with. Overcome. Them like body Eduard out yet is ordering or like other Biden. Did and I can think of debates. Whether who it is but in. To the experience point. Thinking. You know why wouldn't be. If you want to be unit. And no one's job in Washington I think by and probably it. But would you want to beauty he thirty's and early. The party one of all I mean like a large portion of the party more normal again but. Operative. Long shot an injury. Names that people saying he's coughing up the sound really Smart and include. There. And. Aren't moving along let's view a lightning round of version of our listener questions and the next question comes from two times. Question is is their polling data specific to impeachment in the states where the vulnerable GOP senators Collins at all. If so what does it indicate. There's not much. An and Janet are all I would just sort of in puke from national polls. What opinion looks like knee was saying I'm on the podcast some Maine is. Is a swing state it probably matters to countries pretty close. Where. Our next question is. From a. And no and no act man. He loved weird handles on Twitter bet. What stories has 530 had a hard time covering him when he nineteen and how has it responded. Chose not to cover hired additional people didn't agree learned from would acts next time etc. Ehrlich are activists in a lightning round. But. We'll try to keep this short fox. I've got out of a lightning answer. Generally we have a hard time covering and largely stay away from. Stories involving foreign policies that think that North Korea summit some stuff like bat. I think we had it's been a little tricky to cover. Two areas that we're trying. Staff pop on to better cover which is the intersection of tack in politics which we haven't done time unclear residents them on Adam. And in general and I'd say race is such a big part of politics now that I think we've. Struggled to make it a proportional part of our carpet. All right moving on. Our next question. Here it is. From Darren. To what extent do you think 530 its deed act analytically driven approach has impacted the media slash society wobbly. Is it mostly at data wonk echo chamber. Now our our. Let's think. Just because I wasn't here until. Sixteen Mike a lot longer but. I mean essentially it kind of if not treated help widely popularized. And Caracol. At Yankee is that we should right. Smarter and better about politics is at the frankly a lot of Americans for a long time having continue to accept. Print the punditry. As a replacement for reporting date out. Politics which is wait for us to measure. Our. Cultural metabolism. It's hysteria quick whatever you say. Suddenly been pretty influential and you'll see the upshot the new times I think a lot of Lisa their patter about writing about polling. And I guess I would say to the second part of the question I don't think that it yet. But we read a lot of stories that are. Purely about polls you should read them. Should your friends to read them and if you're a woman. That the. That affect the chamber isn't big enough for the business model to work for were an act would also like this to go back since that's the question. I. Why rich why should they. An analytic only he'd like for walks no action election people except in everyday stories so just a totally agree to through one is. Be clear it's not like 530 ornate invented dated journalism right newspapers for ages have had but like. Computer assisted reporting themes. That have done amazing great investigative work. I think actually news outlets have gotten much bad air. Since 538. Existed at using data to cover politics and using data generally mean think about slightly republic. Is doing is in war. How much of that. You ascribe to 538. I would or develop other otherwise exactly it's you know we've currently maybe you know kind of help that along hate crimes databases at slots at the data can be used. And an increasingly you see it as part of journalism's. Master's degrees for a boy universities and things like that what I know do not used on it's it it is which is a. Broad audience and we know that from traffic talk our site but also like if you watch CNN QX ABC news if you watch. News outlets that are targeting everybody. UC world colleague there are fired up for it hired a 530 cursor to bring back that feeling rusty oral. Are motoring along we have. G-8 asks if a candidate were to win the first three early states Kenny seriously be stopped. An atomic. The erratically at kind of a weird. Primary because like yeah sure and that's Biden strategy. Right like that he could potentially lose the first couple states and still. With the nomination because he is strength in other states I think it's nice when when we say it like we don't have an idea whose probably gonna win like I really mean because I think there's so much fluidity. In the next couple months and depends on unlike what. The immediate environment is. Why it's why don't pan if I didn't won the first three states I think it would be close to wrapped up just as he stroke so strong. And has with nonwhite voters an asset to diapers coalition but if like why aren't our standards when the first few state keep in mind. After the first restates we still haven't had a contest with but that significant population block voters I think depending on who won it would so we. Are. Next question. Blue another question from another Jake. Knowing what we know now about the unintended consequences of the debate qualifications slated donor threshold what would an optimal system what. And would it have made difference in this ratification of the race I've. I find itself on the people are so obsessed with that because candidates heavily. Cried wolf so many times as like a strategy for donation. And for provost after the great lake. People meet at such a thing sent some special there was at that time that went Anders 24 people feel point five Yemeni. It's just there's a lot of maybe they should have near of them singer you know like this debate about initially. That it was probably responsible why field and then now and then when. And maybe they should have when Carter via lake Paris getting out of the race was both surprising but it me in some ways very healthy. Yeah I think. Actually think that the unions the should happen like a philosophy. That dates brass. To back up there debate criteria. So like. For example I would either goes super simple and just say okay it's the polls we're gonna start off at this percent and slowly ramp it up. The idea there is to be inclusive. And then and then the window. Including poles and donors has always struck me as a little weird that you're sort of like. Double counting donors. As having donors helps you in the polls. Or I couldn't you know the DNC could. Or they aren't that matter could have a more complicated system maybe that awards points based on. Austin office you've howled Adam a whole host of other factors but I just think they need night and expressed. Fall off the fees. There you know dials they couldn't. They just pick the people while on the debate because their private party and have to listen to Americans. Hooked. It looked at all the will participate we'll get into that we'll get into this next year with the primaries product but I mean. If you talk a lot of academics who study the design of democratic systems they'll tell you that parties should have more meaning nation. Make more decisions they should be kind of stronger in the face of their activists. And it should ensure that the candidates that are running in a primary actually represented their views that are qualified to be president and that they can play that role in winnowing themselves. I think it's believed that we get rid of direct election of US and know that that could actually work if they had it like if they kind of expressed all that I think what would go over well would never happen is just like. To note to be fair added a lot of academics and that idea ideal but think that it would never fired at the American public. Are moving on camera. Nice short and sweet is Joseph Biden is use me. 98. But that's. Maybe it probably net memoir meant now on the auction held. Net and Mitt problems Amish. It's okay yet won the nomination. But after Mitt Romney won the nomination quite a lot people expressed. But a lot of conservatives expressed public dis taste her right that he wasn't. The right kind of conservative and maybe that's what that person to their questions like if Joseph Biden gets nomination they'll be a he helped the segment of the party that thinks he's essentially a Republican which I think it sounds like. It is appealing that exist that he's super cancer and members or whatever yeah Joseph Biden is produced for liberal. But I think it's. It's more like an I executive Clinton hasn't the nominee. System that potentially act he will be slightly. Ari. Harry up next question from Taylor. After the 2016 debacle and with trump seemingly doubling down on his focus of winning states strategically without concern for garnering support in state he's likely to lose. Is it possible to realistically estimate. Estimate the largest popular vote deficit that might be imaginable. With the candidates still winning the or college. I think we've actually done this announces before. Typically said the Electoral College right now as a tenant GOP leaning by and it bias. And Democrats. You know all this is like on average Adam. Democrats generally speaking need to win the popular. Three points or of war to be. More confident that the women are broke out but that was Adam. But if like the vote broken might have very. Particular away you can you can imagine Democrats winning the popular vote by. 56. Points maybe a little more and so loosen up talk I mean because it's almost in some of this. It's that Democrats are bound to death how Heidi can run that. Got the California and new York and conflicts. Right. They're crazy margins and when. Yen and imagine you know GOP turnout is like depressed in the super red states and now comes around. In the midwest yet could be. Magic the madness that Democrat wins by six points and went went on. Policy our next question. Correct busily a funny ones and on what actor slash actress when he passed at yourself in 530. Little. That is a great deal each up yet. We'll start with Micah Richards yellen. That is so nice of choir that is very nice. Similar looks but I still but also like. Maybe play some years quiet. On its. Maybe it's at both the Indian it needs quiet apartments. Can I please them with that you get me because it's amazing coincidence sometimes that where. On the streets of New York I am and at that. A baseball cap and sunglasses. Sort of pretend to be a celebrity in mind and head right so ridiculous. The numbers and it's it's fun to do it ticket try Atlanta's very confident. That the mental. And one time. Two young women came opinion pass from art rock and pot. Oh. Story. Remember in this story. 95%. In my face it's got verdict so I don't know that backs up and. If anyone MCA's listening. I have someone pretty and it doesn't mean. Claire fourth. And I don't know who might in fact I immediately went to. The person who plays the queen before I remember her name required cars Heller last night but. O why. Oh why oh yeah. Yet a lesson she. I mean but the most talented actors can play Americans look there are most British people claim. Very few of them the serve actually very few American actors mostly. Killing him. I don't know how many that many actors. I. Younger. Timothy you know in a bluntly. Notes. Lane who that need I don't know if you hear a little. I. Miles in in the event drowning. Miles teller. Asked Elliott good actor I think my Heller. If he hostile way Whitman one. Do you do you get one and it you have like no when I was in middle school people comment looked like Al Gore. A young with as a young guy I think young now reports on. I bowling I have a conversation. Problems problem probably. A guy who could who could perform. Galen there me and made natives that we think could well at least it should clean it. This the guy who played. Mark Zuckerberg. That he could all right well let's leave things better thank you Claire paint happy holidays peace. Thank you might now and women thing to. Happy Chanukah Merry Christmas. To everybody home I think one's. In anybody's salary anything else. In during that holiday while black. And also before we go. We should mention we have a live show coming up in DC on January 16 for anybody who is interested in seeing. 538 lives more of us in person at our actual you know. Physical representations. Fact that it dot com slash live. Anywhere and too much or not it before it happy holidays my name is Gail Hedrick Tony challenge and a Rothschild in the control room if you like to get in touch us. You can email us at pod cast that I pretty dot com. Or of course you can tweet us if you like the show go get as the rating on review on the apple pod cast the war. Work also on about us when your around your family over the holidays come to check out the identity politics podcast we're gonna let me offer you over the coming year. Anyway thanks for listening and we'll see. Or. You.

