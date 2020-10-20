{"duration":"3:48","description":"The crew discusses what kind of agenda Democrats may pursue if they win full control of the U.S. government this fall.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"73705166","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: What full Democratic control would look like ","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-full-democratic-control-73705166"}