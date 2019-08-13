FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How much does Iowa matter?

More
The FiveThirtyEight team discusses just how important Iowa is to winning a party's nomination and if a candidate's age affects electability.
0:04 | 08/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How much does Iowa matter?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:04","description":"The FiveThirtyEight team discusses just how important Iowa is to winning a party's nomination and if a candidate's age affects electability.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"64956828","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How much does Iowa matter? ","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-iowa-matter-64956828"}