FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Is Ukraine getting worse for Trump?

The FiveThirtyEight crew looks at events of the past week with the impeachment inquiry and examines Joe Biden’s position in the Democratic primary, especially his standing with black voters.
54:35 | 10/08/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Is Ukraine getting worse for Trump?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

