Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: Fifth Republican debate preview
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"Nate Silver, Harry Enten, and Clare Malone share what they'll be looking for in the fifth Republican debate, from Las Vegas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"66238102","title":"FiveThirtyEight: Fifth Republican debate preview","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-republican-debate-preview-66238102"}