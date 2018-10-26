Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Oct. 26, 2018

Yeah. The classic version of 538 senate forecast currently gives Republicans 85 in six or about an 82% chance of winning a majority. And it gives Democrats about a one. It's close to the best odds Republicans act. Since we launched the senate for. As a reminder that Democrats need to win at least 28 of the 35 senate races in order to win a majority. Where things stand now if they win all the seats that are at least lean Democrat that would give them only 25 C. Three shorn. One of the Republican seats Democrats are perhaps hoping to pick out is a Mississippi seat up for grabs in a special election are forecast Hazmat as a likely Republican seat. Mississippi actually has both the senate seats up for election this meant her. But the walls of the special election in the state are slightly different from the regular. There are four candidates running in this press Republicans Cyndi Hyde Smith and Chris McDaniel and Democrats my ass beat and Toby RT. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote on November 6 the top two vote getters will move on to a runoff leader in the mocked. In the regular election were giving the Republican candidate over a 99%. Chance of winning. But in the special election because of the potential for runoff it's a less of a sure thing. We give interim senator Cindy heights man. Seven in eight chance of keeping her seat. Her main challenger might ask me puzzled one any chance of winning and the most recent polls one from Marist College. It's hide Smith and nine point advantage. Visit 530 dot com slash senate forecast to explore the model for yourself.

