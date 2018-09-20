Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Sept 20, 2018

Yeah. The classic version of 534. Currently gives Republicans about a two and three. Or about a 68%. Chance of winning a majority. And it gives Democrats about a one in three. Let's take a look at that senate C intact. Our forecast currently gives Republican incumbent Ted Cruz two in three chance of winning. The race drew a lot of attention this week things twin new batch of polls. Polls have consistently favored. But a recent ships and poll showed democratic challenger beatle or wrong. Leading two point however. Quinnipiac University poll also released. Showed crews leading by as much as nine. And if we look at the light version of arts center for us we can see cruise has a slightly improved chance of winning. 70% compared to 68. Classic merchant. Why is. While the white version of model only looks at polling. But are classic model combines polling data with what we call the fundamentals. Stuff like campaign fund raising and the generic congressional ballot among other. And when we look at the fundamentals not just the polls. This race papers. Which is why are classic model believes it will be a slightly. Closer race and suggested. Part of this is due to the fact that all work has raised a lot of money. Regardless of the outcome we know that dias race is one of the most important reasons for control. Our forecast matters what we call the tipping point chance which calculates the probability that a specific race. Will decide which party wins them to art. The Texas race currently has the best chance being the tipping points at eleven point 5%. Visit 538 dot com slash senate forecast to explore the model for years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.