Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: Trump town hall portraits: 3 of 3

And what brings yeah. Due to witness that made him crazy and vulgarity. The tone of his campaign he the. Come onto the. It's got some ideas and went through reflecting sent perfect and we don't want to goodwill. Some measure of where you part of it in the range. I have a friend of the court he had. What I dream. Took some time but no.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.