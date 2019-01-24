Transcript for FiveThirtyEight's 2020 draft: Episode 2

We are back for the second round of the 5302020. Democratic primaries draft. And we have some new faces and a choir and name what went from the first we also have some new faces on the table such pulls a Gabbert we have you know. Mark Cuban Pete but digits show to explain the goal of warmer during here is we wanna pick who we think will win. The democratic primary in 220 this took the pure horse personnel cystic razor political cultural. Seeing it first we're gonna shut off by picking the order and last time I how to eye candy make America great again at this time I have a make America read again hat. Nate perhaps because there's number one don't law. I was selling its new. Make nests relatively easy and issues. Was vote. That is totally or she is not. In the lead in terms of the polling. A lot of people try to figure out who like the trump the twenty. Money primary is I'm gonna talk about who. The Romney. Of the twenty primary because Romney ultimately did win the nomination even if he didn't win the presidency. I think in the same when Romney was able to unite the party. Elizabeth Warren could do a similar effect right. Yep progressive it is acceptable to party loyalists. And the party establishment that's the past but there but they're better picks and have a number two pick up right and make it better thank you see are packed Barack plan. I take senator Pamela Harris bandwagon there so she appeals departs the constituency. Unlike Elizabeth Warren who already had a big stumble on a eight race a decent issue with the DNA test. Kemal Harris is part Asian. Part black. She's from California which is obviously really diverse state California has primary pretty early to begin damage focus on the podcast this week. I don't think anybody here in this tables more an elected 20% chance to win but I think she is like. To media fairly clear number one. They had some revenue try to please ever on U and a pleasing now they want that's a good argument against Eric yeah I think he made a compelling case that she's stronger than Elizabeth Warren. Some other people. But she's also she after the finders. What's the people that require. Well you know what I'm I'm gonna go with. I mean that there be here you'd names that start he. Item important. Audit in front of the oh. Yuppies losses in against. But he did pretty well Gretzky. And I'm really. Surprised how much. Celebrity. I just think there's something about a war where. He could potentially have both. The star power thing happening in Austin EU summit force is back behind him. I do feel like there's a question about like. First of all yeah you can win the pods in America primary now represented of that is that the democratic primary overall not sure because it is a little bit like okay out of all the people on the stable. He is not the most qualified. Probably in the lower third of most qualified retirement from congressman nothing. Nothing right but like I'm a little bit less bullish. I'm made of it had been a few weeks ago. Are your time taken right okay. I think all of this now this news. Basically pure speculation. And warmth speculation on speculation I agree with. But it's not based on an evening that. That is at and on I agree in fact the person leading the polls right now show I had not been. On the compact in either why I thought I was in a separate group I have in I'm gonna pick Clinton last time AB Amy Klobuchar. We don't like don't east represented in the poll. Here's why Galen. She. A demonstrated record. Outperform. What she should do acting out but here's how she difference herself from city children. Who uses it Wes. Next week she'll like trying to run as a man roster yeah I'm from a ruled out trying to Narnia as a galore. Uniting. Kind of happy warrior candidate which I think is kind of divide the Klobuchar. Are would. Would have. If they're saying that killed other candidates are trying to run in Clovis I think that's a good argument right that she's an account. That's crap that is second round of the 530. Democratic primary draft point one. We'll see you back next time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.