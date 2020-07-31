Now Playing: Rep. Will Hurd on whether he'll vote for Trump l FiveThirtyEight

Now Playing: GOP Rep. Will Hurd On President Trump's Suggestion To Delay The Election

Now Playing: GOP Rep. Will Hurd On The Future Of The Republican Party

Now Playing: GOP Rep. Will Hurd On How The U.S. Is Doing On COVID-19

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden's VP Pick Could Be Days Away

Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Democrats could win 60 Senate seats | FiveThirtyEight

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: There Aren't Secret Trump Voters

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: COVID-19 deaths are rising. What will the U.S. do?

Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Could Trump win if he replaces Pence? | FiveThirtyEight

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics: Conservatives didn't get the SCOTUS they wanted this term

Now Playing: Fauci on why we’re seeing a surge in cases l FiveThirtyEight

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How Trump Could Improve His Electoral Odds

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden Is Currently Competitive In Georgia And Texas

Now Playing: What's the best way to organize your bookshelf? | FiveThirtyEight Debate Club

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Progressives challenge the Democratic establishment

Now Playing: How reports of a promising COVID-19 treatment was found to be fraudulent

Now Playing: How cable news is talking about the protests -- and why it matters | FiveThirtyEight